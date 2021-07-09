Christina Haack Cuddles Boyfriend In New Photo As She Reveals They’ve Been Dating For Months

‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina Haack showed off her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall, on Instagram and explained why she kept the relationship a secret until now.

Christina Haack, 38, has a new man in her life. The Flip or Flop star made her relationship with new boyfriend Joshua Hall Instagram official on Thursday, July 8 by sharing a photo of the two lovebirds coupled up. In her caption, Christina revealed that she’s been dating Joshua since the spring and explained why she decided to keep the new relationship under wraps from the public for the first few months.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” Christina began.

“When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

Christina went on to say that when she realized they were being photographed together at LAX airport on July 6, her “heart started beating” out of her chest due to her concerns for Joshua. “I know they dig and dig and I didn’t ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family,” she said. The HGTV star noted that while she “may be a bit crazy” and is “definitely not perfect,” she’s choosing to remain unbothered by other people’s opinions and comments. “Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own,” Christina said. “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want,” she added.

Christina’s new relationship comes shortly after it was revealed that her ex, Ant Anstead, is now dating Renee Zellweger. The pair’s romance was first reported on June 24, and the stars later spent time together over July 4th weekend at his home in Laguna Beach. Ant’s son, Hudson, whom he welcomed with Christina in Sept. 2019, was also with them on the beach getaway.

Christina was married to Ant from Dec. 2018 until their separation in Sept. 2020. They finalized their divorce two months later, and Christina began using her maiden name again. Before Ant, she was married to Tarek El Moussa, her Flip or Flop co-star, from 2009 to 2017. They had two kids together, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, during the eight-year marriage. Tarek, like Ant, moved on after his split from Christina and began dating Selling Sunset star, Heather Rae Young. The couple got engaged on July 25, 2020 while celebrating their one-year anniversary at Catalina Island in California.