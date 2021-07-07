See Pics

Christina Haack Holds Hands With New BF As Ex Ant Anstead & Renee Zellweger’s Romance Heats Up

christina haack
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead 'Serengeti' TV show premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jul 2019
Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead is all smiles when out and about in New YorkPictured: Christina El Moussa and Ant AnsteadRef: SPL5006792 270618 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Anaheim, CA - Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead take the entire family to church just a day after their surprise nuptials! The newlyweds where accompanied by Ants mother, Christina's parents, best friend and their four children. The HGTV starlet tied the knot with Antstead in a "winter wonderland" wedding on Saturday.Pictured: Christina El Moussa , Ant AnsteadBACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend Anthony Anstead relax backstage at an event in Austin, Texas. Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead out and about, Austin, USA - 09 Jun 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Moving on! While Ant Anstead is out and about flaunting his new romance with Renee Zellweger, his ex, Christina Haack, has also moved on. She was photographed out with her new man on July 6.

Christina Haack, who used to be married to Ant Anstead, is now dating Joshua Hall, according to Page Six. The paper obtained photos, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, of Christina and Joshua holding hands at LAX Airport. The two dressed casually for their flight, with Christina in shorts and a tank top and a flannel shirt wrapped around her waist. Meanwhile, Joshua wore a white t-shirt, pants and a baseball cap. “They have been dating for the last few months,” Page Six’s insider confirms.

Joshua is a real estate agent from Texas, who used to work as a police officer, according to a bio on his realty page. He appears to live in Austin, Texas after moving there from South Carolina. It’s unclear how Christina and Joshua met, as she lives in California. However, their connection is likely real estate, as she is a real estate investor and works in flipping houses.

christina haack ant anstead
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead on the red carpet before their split. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Christina’s new relationship comes shortly after it was revealed that her ex, Ant, is now dating Renee Zellweger. The pair’s romance was first reported on June 24, and things seem to have been heating up between them ever since. Over July 4th weekend, Ant and Renee spent time together at his home in Laguna Beach. His son, Hudson, who he shares with Christina, was also with them on the beach getaway. On July 6, the two were photographed packing on the PDA for the first time while taking a bike ride around town.

Related Gallery

Tarek El Moussa & Christina Anstead: See Photos

Long Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Flip or Flop tv personalities Christina Anstead and ex husband Tarek El Moussa seen filming an episode in Long Beach. Pictured: Christina Anstead, Tarek El Mouissa BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Long Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Flip or Flop tv personalities Christina Anstead and ex husband Tarek El Moussa seen filming an episode in Long Beach. Pictured: Christina Anstead, Tarek El Mouissa BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Film a Scene Together in Anaheim For Flip or Flop. 29 Mar 2019 Pictured: Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa. Photo credit: SETC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA390401_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

christina haack tarek el moussa
Christina Haack with ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Before Ant, Christina was with Tarek El Moussa, her Flip or Flop co-star, from for eight years. They got married in 2009 and had two kids together before separating in 2016. The two eventually filed for divorce in 2017, which is when Christina began dating Ant. She married Ant in Dec. 2018 and Hudson was born the following September. However, the marriage was short-lived, as they announced their split in Sept. 2020. Meanwhile, Tarek has also moved on — he’s now engaged to Selling Sunset star, Heather Rae Young.