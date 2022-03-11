‘Flip Or Flop’ Ending: The Intimacy Issue That Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa Couldn’t Handle

The exes continued to film the HGTV hit long after their divorce — but the show reportedly became ‘just too intimate’ of a setting for them.

As fans bemoan the loss of their beloved home renovation show Flip or Flop, new details have emerged about how the hosts, former couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, were affected by working together on it after their split. While the pair continued to film the HGTV hit for five years after their divorce, it was reported the set became “too intimate” to continue after 10 seasons. “Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They’re co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that,” a source told People. “The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter.”

Flip or Flop, which debuted in 2013, followed Tarek and Christina buying up residential properties, improving them and selling them, hopefully, for a profit. During its hugely successful run, the show also catapulted the couple to stardom by putting a spotlight on their relationship, including how they navigated their post-divorce life and how they co-parented their two kids: Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

While the couple appeared to be getting along while filming after their split, there may have been signs that things weren’t all that rosy behind the scenes. In July 2021, Tarek reportedly erupted on set and verbally attacked Christina, calling her a “washed up loser,” after she signaled to him that the crew was ready to begin filming, according to TMZ. A source also told the outlet that the incident wasn’t the first of its kind.

Both Tarek and Christina have moved on since their divorce. In October, Tarek married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, while Christina went on to marry Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead in 2018. They welcomed son Hudson in 2020, only to split less than a year later. In September, Christina announced she was engaged to realtor Josh Hall.

On Wednesday, the exes shared the news that Flip or Flop will be ending its run after the current season’s finale via Instagram. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support,” Christina wrote alongside a sweet photo of the crew from Flip or Flop. Tarak posted, “You guys have been with us through it all—you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between. But I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!”

Fans can still catch Christina on Christina on the Coast, which premiered in 2019, and Tarek on Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, which debuted two years later.