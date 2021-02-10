Heather Rae Young Debuts New Butt Tattoo As Valentine’s Day Gift For Fiance Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young is showing her devotion to Tarek El Moussa. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star got her fiancé’s name tattooed on her butt — along with a very cheeky message.

Heather Rae Young just tattooed her fiancé Tarek El Moussa‘s name onto her behind. The Selling Sunset, 33, star took to her Instagram page on Feb. 8 to show off her daring new tattoo. The new ink reads, “Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa” in cursive and stretches across the top of her left butt cheek.

“Happy Valentine’s Day Mr. El Moussa,” Heather captioned the post. “I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever.” The Flip or Flop host, 39, was quick to comment, writing, “Forever and ever and ever” along with a half a dozen red heart emojis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Hirsch (@notskinnybutnotfat) Heather has since deleted the post but she took to her Instagram Story on Feb. 9 to give fans a glimpse into her experience getting the tattoo. “Obviously you guys all saw that I got a tattoo, so I’m gonna post a cute little video that I did right before I got that tattoo,” she explained to fans. She then posted a series of videos that she took on Monday while getting her “special Valentine’s present” for her future husband.

“It’s very meaningful because I’m doing it for my fiancé,” she said in the video, while talking about her tattoo. “It’s something that’s just for us, so you might not see it.” Of course it didn’t take long for Heather to decide it was something she did want to share with the world — at least for a few hours. In the since deleted post, Heather showed off her new tattoo along with her newly upgraded engagement ring. Just last week, on Feb. 4, the Netflix star shared her excitement over the ring with her 1.6 million Instagram followers. “Are you ready to see the new band he bought me for my engagement ring? We designed it together,” she boasted.

Heather posted a video on her Instagram Story of the gorgeous ring makeover, courtesy of Newport Beach-based jeweler Benny Hayoun. The new band features small emerald-cut diamonds all around adding even more shine to the already blinding 8 carat emerald-cut diamond.

“I never planned my ‘dream wedding’ but I saved rings I loved for the past 10 years. Gold with Emerald cut was always my dream ring,” Heather wrote over the video, while flashing her new band for the camera. Heather added, “My love, future hubby, you have my whole heart.”

Although the happy couple have yet to reveal a date for the wedding, back in Aug. 2020 Heather EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they want it to be this year. “We’re planning [to have the wedding] within the next year, so that’s our plan depending on COVID. But we plan on doing it within the next year…we don’t know when yet.”