Tarek El Moussa’s Kids: Facts About His 2 Children & Plans For Baby With Heather Rae Young

The HGTV star shares two children with his ex-wife Christina Haack. Find out more about his son and daughter as well as his future plans with his wife.

Tarek El Moussa, 40, has been a mainstay of HGTV for almost a decade. After the real estate investor and his then-wife Christina Haack, 38, debuted their show Flip or Flop in 2013, the real estate investors rose to fame for their popular home renovation show. While the couple have continued host the show together for four more years, Christina and Tarek split up in 2018, but they also still share a son and daughter from their marriage. Tarek has since re-married yet another real estate superstar Heather Rae Young, 34, and while it’s not clear if they have plans for kids of their own, it’s clear that Tarek is a family man, and his wife has become a great step-mom to his kids. Find out more about Tarek’s son and daughter here!

Taylor El Moussa

Christina gave birth to her and Tarek’s elder child Taylor, 11, in 2010. The pair’s daughter clearly takes after her mom and is growing up to look just like her. The Flip Side host is a loving father, and he clearly enjoys cheering on his girl as she’s played sports like soccer, as he’s shared on his Instagram. When Tarek and Christina split up, it clearly took a toll on their daughter, and they put her in therapy. Despite some shock, she very quickly realized that the split may have been for the best, as Christina revealed in an August 2017 interview with Good Housekeeping. “She said, ‘I don’t need to go to therapy anymore. I think you and Daddy are happier apart, and I don’t really need to talk about it anymore,'” her mom said. “She’s very open and honest with her feelings.”

With Tarek remarrying, he’s shown that the kids have really formed a bond with his new wife, but he did reveal a small conflict between Taylor and Heather shortly after they got engaged, in a clip of his Discovery+ series Tarek’s Flip Side, via People. He admitted that he grew out his beard for his then-fiancé, but his daughter wasn’t crazy about it. “Taylor doesn’t like the beard,” he said. “Heather loves the beard. Taylor hates the beard. So there is a battle in the house between Heather and Taylor over the beard.”

Brayden El Moussa

Christina had the pair’s younger son Brayden, 6, in 2015. The pair began trying to have their second child after Tarek’s battle with throat cancer and conceived Brayden through IVF. Christina admitted to having a difficult early pregnancy with Brayden, but his older sister was clearly excited to have a baby brother. “She talks to him in my tummy all the time,” Christina said in a 2015 interview with People. “She’ll say, ‘I love you, baby brother, am I being a nice big sister today?'”

Tarek clearly loves bonding with his son, and he’s posted tons of photos of some of the fun activities that he enjoys with both of his kids. He’s given glimpses of family trips to the playground, milestones like the first day of school, and much more on his Instagram. When Christina was pregnant with Brayden, he told People that he was looking forward to having a boy. “I’m going to raise him as a good man,” he said, before joking about him taking over the family business and becoming a star athlete.

Future plans?

After Tarek and Christina split in 2018, he started dating Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, and the pair got married in 2021, and Heather has clearly become an awesome step-mom to both of her hubby’s kids. Tarek has gushed about getting to spend Valentine’s day with his new wife and kids all together. She’s also posted about how close she’s gotten with the kids on her Instagram. “Prioritizing quality time with both kids is so important to us. As Tay and Bray get older their interests are changing (Bray wants to spend the whole day looking at sharks and Tay’s starting to get into girly things like shopping and clothes) so we make sure to set special days where we can do what they like,” she wrote in one caption.

Since their wedding, it hasn’t been clear if the pair want to have babies, but they definitely haven’t ruled it out. “I would never regret having a child because I love my babies so much, so if we have more kids, we have more kids,” Tarek told ET in a September 2021 interview. Heather also explained that she had been thinking about having a kid with Tarek. ” I’m like, ‘Well, babe, what’s one more?’ You know, our life’s already crazy and, you know, maybe,” she said in the same interview.