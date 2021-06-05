Heather Rae Young Shares Baby Plans With Fiancé Tarek El Moussa: We’ll Have ‘Super Cute’ Kids

Heather Rae Young admitted having babies with fiance Tarek El Moussa has definitely been on her mind, during an outing in Los Angeles.

Heather Rae Young, 33, is not ready to have a baby with Tarek El Moussa, 39, just yet but she’s looking forward to possibly doing so in the future! The Selling Sunset star revealed she thinks a “little Tarek and Heather would be super cute” when she was asked about her and her fiance’s family plans during an outing in Los Angeles last week. “We never know what’s going to happen in our future, but right now I’m so happy being a bonus mommy… you know, you never know!” she exclaimed to Too Fab.

Being a “bonus mommy” for Heather, of course, refers to becoming a stepparent to Tarek’s ten-year-old daughter Taylor and five-year-old son Brayden, who he shares with ex Christina Haack. Although she also confirmed that she has “way too much going on to have a baby” right now, the blonde beauty’s comments about potential little ones definitely seems to indicate Tarek could be expanding his brood in the near future.

Heather’s comments about future kids with Tarek comes just a few months after they were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway together in Mexico. They were photographed taking in the sun at a luxurious hotel in Cabo back in Dec. and appeared to be as happy as could be while smiling and chatting with drinks in their hands. They were also dressed stylishly with a neon purple bikini under a black overdress for Heather and a black tank top and blue shorts for Tarek.

Heather and Tarek have been engaged since July 2020 and have gushed over each other ever since they shared the exciting news. The latter couldn’t help but express the satisfaction he felt with his life during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in Sept. and praised his renovation reality shows as well as his lady love.

“I’m in love, I’m engaged, Flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. I’m telling you… it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of!” he said. “I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it!”