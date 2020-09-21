Tarek El Moussa Gushes Over Being ‘So Excited About Life’ With Heather Rae Young After Christina Split

Tarek El Moussa is thriving! The ‘Flip or Flop’ host raved on Instagram that he’s living his dreams with fiancée Heather Rae Young, and wants his fans to experience joy, too.

Tarek El Moussa is truly living his best life. The Flip or Flop star, 39, posted a glowing message on Instagram gushing about how happy he is with his gorgeous fiancée, Heather Rae Young. Sharing a photo of himself and Heather lounging on a couch in a furniture store, Tarek wrote, “I think we found the perfect couch for the new house today!! Okay… it may not seem exciting but to me it really is! We also found a ton of other stuff and I can’t wait to show you! I don’t know… I’m just so excited about life!!”

The father of two listed some of the reasons why he’s feeling so blessed right now. “I’m in love, I’m engaged, Flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way,” he wrote in his September 20 post. He shared some words of encouragement with his Instagram followers, too: “I’m telling you… it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of! I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams! It’s possible! If you really want it just go for it! One step at a time. Now… what have you been dreaming of? Tell me! Tell the world and go do it!”

Tarek and Heather, one of the stars of Selling Sunset, got engaged in July after one year together. The happy couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time that they’re hoping to celebrate with a modest celebration and “amazing food.” Of course, with COVID-19 restrictions still in place, they’re not sure what a wedding will look like yet. “We’re planning within the next year, so that’s our plan depending on COVID. But we plan on doing it within the next year… we don’t know when yet,” Heather said. Tarek added that the wedding will likely be in either California, Mexico, or Europe.

Tarek’s positive posts comes shortly after ex-wife Christina Anstead revealed that she and husband Ant Anstead were separating after less than two years of marriage. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Tarek wishes the mother of his children nothing but the best, but they don’t discuss each other’s love lives.