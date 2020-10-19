Tarek El Moussa & Christina Anstead: How They’re Co-Parenting After Her Split From 2nd Husband

As Christina Anstead continues to navigate her split from Ant Anstead, she’s also working on her co-parenting relationship with ex, Tarek El Moussa. They’re trying to create a consistent family dynamic for their son Brayden, 5, and daughter Taylor, 10.

Christina Anstead is taking things one day at a time after she announced her separation from Ant Anstead last month, after two years of marriage. The estranged couple shares 13-month-old son Hudson London Anstead. As she continues to figure out her new normal, Christina is focused on her co-parenting relationship with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The Flip or Flip stars, who share a son Brayden, 5, and daughter Taylor, 10, are getting along very well when it comes to raising their two kids.

“Tarek and Christina co-parent really great. They’ve found a groove, despite everything going on with Christina’s separation,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “They’re not best friends, nor will they ever be, but they’ve gotten to a place where they can communicate for work and the kids and that’s really all their relationship is.”

While they’re in a great place now, Christina, 37, and Tarek, 39, have worked tirelessly at their co-parenting relationship, following their tumultuous split in 2016. “It’s taken a lot of work that they’ve both put in,” the source emphasized. “They’re in constant communication for the kids, but they don’t all hangout all the time. If there’s a function involving the kids or a holiday, they’re trying to find ways to make it work because it makes the kids so happy. They’re quite civil now,” the insider revealed.

Tarek has since moved on with Selling Sunset star, Heather Rae Young, 33. The couple got engaged in July while celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island, California. In August, Christina said she “couldn’t be happier” for her ex and his new fiancee.

As for where the two blondes stand today? — “Christina and Heather are cordial to one another and have no problem being in the same room together, but they’re not really on friendly terms,” the source said, noting that there’s no bad blood between the two. “Heather and Christina are just very different people. But, they both love the kids and Heather is a very hands on person in their lives and Christina is aware of that.” Additionally, a separate source told HollywoodLife that Tarek wishes the mother of his children nothing but the best, however, they do not discuss each other’s love lives.

On September 18, Christina took to Instagram to announce her split from Ant, 41, after less than two years of marriage. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Christina wrote alongside a photo of the pair walking down the beach during sunset. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” she added. Christina also disabled the comments under her post.

Christina moved on with Ant in November of 2017 — a few months before her divorce from Tarek became final in January of 2018. The HGTV star and the British television personality went on to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Newport Beach, CA on December 22, 2018, where Christina even took his surname. They wasted no time trying to start a family, and welcomed a Hudson London Anstead, now 13-months, on September 6, 2019.