Christina Anstead Mocks Ex Tarek El Moussa For Shaving All His Body Hair: You’re ‘A Bald Kitten’

Exes Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa are getting a little flirty on the season premiere of ‘Flip or Flop.’ She adorably notices how he shaved off all of his body hair, as he jokes about her ‘critiquing’ his ‘beauty.’

Now that Christina Anstead has separated from husband of 21 months Ant Anstead, her interactions with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on their HGTV show Flip or Flop may come across a little more playful. In a preview for the season nine premiere on Oct. 15, the stunning 37-year-old immediately notices that Tarek, 39, is completely free of hair, with bare arms and a bare chest poking out of the top of his dark Henley t-shirt. Fans are going wild for their adorable interaction and chemistry in the video Tarek shared to his Instagram.

Christina enters their latest remodel and immediately proclaims, “Oh my God, there’s something different. You shaved off all your body hair!” and Tarek smiles and laughs, “Oh here we go. You know what? We’re here to design a bathroom, not critique my beauty.” She then tells him, “Last time we were designing, your arm hair was like rubbing me from here,” motioning to the three feet in between them, “and now you’re like a bald kitten,” the mom of three adds with a big smile.

Tarek is pretty proud of his new hairless body, and keeps the near-flirtation going by telling his former wife, “I know. It look like six hours. I had a weed whacker going, I had to bring a couple of gardeners in. They got my back, my chest, my arms. I look good though. You should have seen me by the beach yesterday,” he adds with a humble brag.

Tarek added some eyeroll emojis at the top of the caption and continued “is ALL I have to say about this video. She’s just jealous cause I’m smooth.” Fans went wild for the exes’ cute interaction in the comments. User @gs3rd wrote, “She wants him back,” while @kanakyen16 observed, “Chemistry doesn’t lie.” Fan @fedebalia gushed, “You are beautiful together!! A perfect couple!” while @zen.zen cheered, “This is cute!! The dynamic between you guys is part of the reason why I started watching the show!” which debuted on HGTV in 2013.

It’s remarkable how Tarek and Christina were able to overcome separating in May 2016 after seven years of marriage — with their divorce being finalized in Jan. 2018 — and still kept Flip or Flop going amid the breakup. Christina went on to wed British TV presenter Ant on Dec. 22, 2018, but announced on Sept. 21, 2020 that they had separated, despite just celebrating their son Hudson‘s first birthday on Sept. 9, 2020.

Tarek is now happily engaged to Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae Young, who took credit for the “gardening” of his body hair. She left a series of laughing so hard they’re crying emojis in the comments and noted, “Weed Wacker AKA Heather.” Many of Tarek and Christina’s fans are so happy with the example they’ve set by being friendly and cooperative exes. User @lizbetgal told him in the comments of the hair shaving video, “Awww love how you guys get along! Example to follow for sure,” while @dreaa.amor added, “Love that you both can still continue with the show and get along and have fun while at it, I enjoy watching both of you.” So do we! The brand new season of Flip or Flop premieres tonight, Oct. 15, at 9pm ET/PT on HGTV.