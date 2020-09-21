Christina Anstead Puts On Brave Face In 1st Pic Since Heartbreaking Split From Husband Ant

Christina Anstead had a somber looking expression on her face during her first outing since announcing her split from husband Ant on Sep. 18.

Christina Anstead looked serious and somewhat sad as she headed out to grab a green smoothie in Los Angeles on Sept. 21. It marked the first public sighting of the Flip or Flop star since she announced on Sept. 18 that she and her husband Ant Anstead, 41, were separating after just 21 months of marriage. The 37-year-old looked super stylish, wearing blue skinny jeans, heavy black combat-style boots with gold accents and a shiny black long sleeve top.

Christina wore her hair in long, blonde waves and had heavy dark sunglasses covering her somber looking face. She accessorized with multiple bracelets on both of her wrists, and wore a large crystal pendant on a long chain around her neck. Crystals are known for their alleged healing powers, so maybe that’s what Christina needs right now following her sad split from the British TV presenter.

Christina broke the news to fans in a Sept. 18 Instagram post that she and Ant were going their separate ways. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” Christina wrote in the caption of a photo showing the now former-couple walking on the beach towards a setting sun.

The news came as quite a shock to the HGTV star’s fans, as Christina and Ant hadn’t even reached their two year wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony in Newport Beach, CA on Dec. 22, 2018. Just 10 months later they welcomed a beautiful son, Hudson London Anstead on Sept. 6, 2019.

Ant still hasn’t commented on the split via his social media. His last IG post was on Sept. 14, showing three photos of the father and son playing with a green toy shovel on the beach. Before that he shared a post for Hudson’s first birthday. Ant shared a series of photos of the boy, including several with Christina and their blended family that includes two kids each from prior marriages.

“Happy birthday Hudzo!! Where has the year gone!??? You are our miracle baby, the perfect blend of your beautiful mummy and this Brit dad! We love you so much! Today we celebrate you,” Ant wrote in the caption. Christina didn’t mention Ant in her birthday post to Hudson, writing about how he’ll soon be walking and “chasing” after her kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 39, daughter Taylor El Moussa, 9, and son Brayden El Moussa, 5. “Happy 1st Birthday Hudson! Sweet, sensitive, busy boy…can’t wait for you to be chasing your siblings around the house soon. we love you,” she captioned a series of photos of her son with her two older kids, but none of the adoring snapshots included the baby’s father Ant.