Pregnant Chanel Iman Engaged to Davon Godchaux on Vacation In Italy

“The blessings keep pouring,” Chanel Iman captioned an Instagram gallery she posted on May 30 in which Davon Godchaux got down to ask if he would be his wedded wife. Chanel, 32, is currently pregnant with her and Davon’s first child, and during their vacation in Italy, Davon, 28, decided to pop the question. Judging by Chanel’s smile in the photos, she said yes. “Grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go,” she added in the caption. She also gave fans a good look at her new ring.

Chanel shared more photos of Davon’s proposal. In a second gallery, she and the New England Patriots star are sitting in the back of a red FIAT convertible while touring Capri, Italy. “One of the best gifts in life is a lifetime of adventures! My soulmate, protector, backbone, and best friend, the best memories are yet to come,” she captioned the gallery. In another post, she wrote how a “Baby moon in Capri turned into the perfect engagement.”

“I love you so much @chauxdown,” she captioned the photo of her relaxing in their hotel room. “You promised me the world, and so far, you have given me that and so much more!”

Davon shared his side of the proposals, along with photos of him alongside Chanel in Capri. “First of all, I can’t even lie I was nervous ahh hell,” he wrote on his Instagram, “and I never thought I would be getting down on one knee, but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life! Chanel, I love you so much, and I wouldn’t… spend this moment with no one else by my side! From the moment we met, I knew it was something about you and how much you value having a FAMILY that was really important to me! We are in this together and will always be, I love you from the bottom of my heart! My love, My fiancé, My everything!!”

Chanel and Davon went public with their relationship in April 2022, three months after news broke that she and Sterling Shepard called it quits. Sterling, 30, filed for divorce in June 2021, according to PEOPLE, citing irreconcilable differences. Chanel and Sterling share two daughters: Cassie, 3, and 4-year-old Cali.

At the start of May, Chanel and Davon announced that they were expecting. “Our family is growing, and we are so excited to meet our new little one,” she captioned the IG announcement.