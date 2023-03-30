‘Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young Hasn’t Been ‘Called Back’ For Season 7

Heather Rae El Moussa‘s future on Selling Sunset — the show that made the 35-year-old a household name — could be up in the air. The reality star revealed that she has not been “called back” to film season 7 to E! News on Wednesday, March 29 in a joint interview with her husband Tarek El Moussa. The admission comes just two months after she gave birth to her first child with Tarek, son Tristan, in January.

“I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back,” she explained, not revealing how long her break has been. She then added that she’s “been there from the pilot, from the beginning,” and clarified she will be appearing on Netflix’s sixth season of the popular Los Angeles based show. “I don’t think they’ve announced the air date, but soon you guys will find out,” the blonde explained, adding that it’s “coming out soon.”

Her husband, 41, also said that Heather is an “O.G.” on the hit show that started back in 2019 about the Oppenheim Group, that also stars Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald. Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young are also set for the new season.

Heather and Tarek took to Instagram to announce their new bundle of joy, sweetly cradling the newborn in both of their hands for the shot. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy,” they said with a red heart in the joint statement. Tarek is also father of kids with his ex Christina Hall, Taylor, 12 and Brayden, 7.

Throughout her pregnancy, Heather was glowing — including one outing where she showed off her bump in a gray and white patterned button-down with short sleeves and leopard slippers!

She was also candid about getting pregnant, revealing that it was a “huge shock” to PEOPLE magazine. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.” she explained. “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be.”