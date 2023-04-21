‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6: The First Trailer, Release Date & Everything Else To Know

Selling Sunset is a real estate reality show that premiered on Netflix in March 2019.

Season 6 is premiering May 19, 2023.

Christine Quinn will not appear in season 6.

Selling Sunset is returning for season 6 this summer. Netflix made the big announcement on April 20 with the teaser trailer that showed what’s in store this season for each of the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group. The show’s villain, Christine Quinn, will not appear in the new season.

The Netflix reality show premiered in March 2019 and became a huge hit right away. In June 2022, Netflix renewed the show for season 6 and season 7. Here’s everything you need to know about Selling Sunset season 6.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Release Date

Selling Sunset will return for season 6 on Friday, May 19. The new season will consist of 11 episodes that are all around 35 minutes long.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Cast

Season 6 will feature Oppenheim Group bosses Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim, plus agents Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, and Chelsea Lazkani.

There will be two new agents this season. The first is Bre Tiesi, a model who shares a son with Nick Cannon. “I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career,” Bre told PEOPLE about her decision to join the real estate show. “I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that’s when I started making some high-figure sales. As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I’m 31 now. So I’m like, It’s time to be a big girl!”

Nicole Young, a longtime employee at the Oppenheim Group, is also joining the cast. Nicole told PEOPLE that was was supposed to be on the show in season 1. “At the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn’t ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I’m very protective of — to the entire world,” she revealed.

Mary’s husband, Romain Bonnet, and Jason’s girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, will also appear in the new season. Chrishell’s partner, G Flip, may also pop up in season 6.

Christine Quinn will not be in the new season of Selling Sunset. Christine quit the Oppenheim Group to focus on her and her husband Christian Richard‘s crypto real estate venture, RealOpen. “Jason knew. I told him. Him and I had had conversations a year prior,” Christine told PEOPLE regarding her exit from the agency and the show. “I told him I was doing my own thing. I think they thought I was bluffing; I don’t think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don’t know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Everyone knows.”

Maya Vander and Vanessa Villela are also not returning for season 6. Maya quit the agency to start her own real estate group in Miami.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Trailer

The Selling Sunset season 6 trailer begins with Chrishell saying, “I know people think I’m having a mid-life crisis, but I’m having an awakening.” She’s seemingly referencing her unexpected relationship with G Flip. Chelsea says she’s “been killing it in this market.” Emma says she’s “building an empire right now.” Amanza says she’s “in a ‘I don’t give a f*** spot’ ” in her career right now. Heather, who was pregnant at the time with her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, calls herself a “rock star mommy and rock star businesswoman.” And Mary says it’s “probably for the best” that Christine is gone. The teaser trailer also shared the first glimpse at new agents Bre and Nicole.

Selling Sunset Season 7

Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for season 7 in June 2022. The season began filming that summer. Netflix has not announced a release date or the official cast for season 7. But Heather Rae Young revealed in March 2023 that she hadn’t been filming for season 7 yet. “Season 7 is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back,” she told E! News. “It’s been a little frustrating,” Heather added. “So [I’m] not sure what’s been going on.”