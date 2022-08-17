Christina Quinn Reportedly Won’t Return To ‘Selling Sunset’ For Seasons 6 & 7

What would Selling Sunset be without Christine Quinn? Fans of the Netflix reality hit might be about to find out! A new report from TMZ claims the real estate beauty won’t be returning for the show’s sixth and seventh seasons, opting instead to focus on modeling and fashion efforts. “We’re told it was a mutual decision between Christine, Netflix and the production company,” the outlet said of their “production source” comments regarding Christine’s alleged ouster. HollywoodLife has reached out to Neflix and Christine’s rep for comment, but hasn’t yet received a response.

The mother of one has also reportedly signed with modeling agency IMG, which has already booked her gigs. Per TMZ, she’s also involved with her brokerage with hubby Christian Richard, RealOpen. It reportedly allows people to buy and sell real estate properties with crypto currency.

Christine, 33, has been heavily featured on the show for five seasons, so her absence in upcoming episodes would be pronounced. But she hasn’t always seen eye to eye with the show in general. In fact, she called into question the show’s credibility in scathing comments back in May.

“We come to a scene and they want everything to be — I can’t even say the word without laughing — organic,” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, May 18. Her ensuing comments strongly suggested that producers manipulated cast to elicit specific reactions.

“They literally holed us away from each other,” Christine continued her podcast comments. “Chelsea (Lazkani) and I are best friends, Vanessa (Villela) and I are best friends. So we show up to set and they separate us in different rooms and then they wait until we’re ready to film and they send us in. But in the meantime, they’ll have someone say, ‘Oh, my gosh, you know Christine just said this about you in a previous scene,’ and they’ll come to me [saying], ‘Chelsea said this about you in previous scenes.’ So they set up these scenarios which instigate our emotions intentionally. But I’ve been doing the show for four years. I’m on five seasons, so I know how it works.”