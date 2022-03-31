What’s New On Netflix In April 2022: ‘Ozark’s Final Episodes, ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5 & More
The month of April will bring an entirely new slate of TV shows and movies to Netflix. From fan favorites to the debuts of new series like ‘Anatomy of A Scandal,’ here’s the full list of what’s new on Netflix.
Netflix is kicking off the month of April with an incredible new batch of titles. You’ll be able to curl up on the couch and have the ultimate movie night with these films. Who doesn’t want to watch A Cinderella Story for the millionth time? If you’re looking for a drama, movies like The Blind Side, Her, and Inception will also be available starting April 1.
The streaming service will be debuting new shows as well that will definitely be on your binge-watch list. The second part of Ozark’s final season will premiere on April 29, along with the final episode of Grace and Frankie. Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, and Rupert Friend star in the upcoming limited series Anatomy of a Scandal, which drops on April 15. Find out everything new that’s coming to Netflix below:
April 1
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher
Any Given Sunday
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (1984)
Argo
Battle: Freestyle (Season 1)
Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1)
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde
The Bubble
Captain Nova
Catch and Release
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
Cocomelon (Season 5)
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Forever Out of My League / Siempre più bello
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Get Organized with the Home Edit
Grown Ups
Heartland
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
The Last Bus
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-La
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Oddbods
Pedro el escamoso
Polly Pocket
Rumor Has It…
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rurouni Kenshin
Saving Private Ryan
Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Something’s Gotta Give
Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning
Tiger & Bunny: The Rising
We The Animals
Welcome to Eden (Season 1)
Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1)
April 4
Better Call Saul (Season 5)
April 5
Black Dog: Being a Teacher (Season 1)
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
April 6
Dasvi
Furioza
Green Mothers Club (Season 1)
Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story (Season 1)
Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!
Pálpito (Season 1)
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1)
April 7
Deck the Halls
Queen of the South (Season 5)
Return to Space (Season 1)
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Season 1)
April 8
Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 1)
Dancing on Glass
Dirty Lines (Season 1)
Elite (Season 5)
Green Eggs & Ham (Season 2)
Metal Lords
Tiger & Bunny (Season 2)
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
April 9
My Liberation Notes (Season 1)
Our Blues (Season 1)
April 10
The Call
Nightcrawler
April 12
The Creature Cases
Hard Cell
April 13
Almost Happy (Season 2)
Our Great National Parks (Season 1)
Smother-in-Law (Season 1)
The Taming of the Shrew
Today We Fix the World
April 14
Ultraman (Season 2)
April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal
Choose or Die
Heirs to the Land (Season 1)
LEGO: City Adventures (Multiple Seasons)
Mai (Season 1)
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Season 1)
April 16
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Seasons 1-4)
The Man of God
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing (Season 5)
April 19
Battle Kitty (Season 1)
White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
April 20
Russian Doll (Season 2)
The Marked Heart (Season 1)
The Turning Point
Yakamoz S-245 / An Undersea Story (Season 1)
April 21
All About Gila
He’s Expecting (Season 1)
April 22
Along for the Ride
Heartstopper (Season 1)
Selling Sunset (Season 5)
The Seven Lives of Lea (Season 1)
April 25
Big Eyes
April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal
April 27
Bullsh*t The Game Show (Season 1)
Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 2)
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Silverton Siege
April 28
Bubble
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1)
April 29
Grace and Frankie (Season 7)
Honeymoon with My Mother
Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2)
Rumspringa
YOUTH v GOV