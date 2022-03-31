What’s New On Netflix In April 2022: ‘Ozark’s Final Episodes, ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5 & More

The month of April will bring an entirely new slate of TV shows and movies to Netflix. From fan favorites to the debuts of new series like ‘Anatomy of A Scandal,’ here’s the full list of what’s new on Netflix.

Netflix is kicking off the month of April with an incredible new batch of titles. You’ll be able to curl up on the couch and have the ultimate movie night with these films. Who doesn’t want to watch A Cinderella Story for the millionth time? If you’re looking for a drama, movies like The Blind Side, Her, and Inception will also be available starting April 1.

The streaming service will be debuting new shows as well that will definitely be on your binge-watch list. The second part of Ozark’s final season will premiere on April 29, along with the final episode of Grace and Frankie. Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, and Rupert Friend star in the upcoming limited series Anatomy of a Scandal, which drops on April 15. Find out everything new that’s coming to Netflix below:

April 1

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher

Any Given Sunday

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (1984)

Argo

Battle: Freestyle (Season 1)

Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1)

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde

The Bubble

Captain Nova

Catch and Release

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

Cocomelon (Season 5)

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Forever Out of My League / Siempre più bello

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Get Organized with the Home Edit

Grown Ups

Heartland

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

The Last Bus

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-La

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Oddbods

Pedro el escamoso

Polly Pocket

Rumor Has It…

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rurouni Kenshin

Saving Private Ryan

Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Something’s Gotta Give

Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning

Tiger & Bunny: The Rising

We The Animals

Welcome to Eden (Season 1)

Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1)

April 4

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

April 5

Black Dog: Being a Teacher (Season 1)

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

April 6

Dasvi

Furioza

Green Mothers Club (Season 1)

Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story (Season 1)

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!

Pálpito (Season 1)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1)

April 7

Deck the Halls

Queen of the South (Season 5)

Return to Space (Season 1)

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Season 1)

April 8

Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 1)

Dancing on Glass

Dirty Lines (Season 1)

Elite (Season 5)

Green Eggs & Ham (Season 2)

Metal Lords

Tiger & Bunny (Season 2)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

April 9

My Liberation Notes (Season 1)

Our Blues (Season 1)

April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

April 12

The Creature Cases

Hard Cell

April 13

Almost Happy (Season 2)

Our Great National Parks (Season 1)

Smother-in-Law (Season 1)

The Taming of the Shrew

Today We Fix the World

April 14

Ultraman (Season 2)

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal

Choose or Die

Heirs to the Land (Season 1)

LEGO: City Adventures (Multiple Seasons)

Mai (Season 1)

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Season 1)

April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Seasons 1-4)

The Man of God

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing (Season 5)

April 19

Battle Kitty (Season 1)

White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

April 20

Russian Doll (Season 2)

The Marked Heart (Season 1)

The Turning Point

Yakamoz S-245 / An Undersea Story (Season 1)

April 21

All About Gila

He’s Expecting (Season 1)

April 22

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper (Season 1)

Selling Sunset (Season 5)

The Seven Lives of Lea (Season 1)

April 25

Big Eyes

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show (Season 1)

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 2)

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege

April 28

Bubble

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1)

April 29

Grace and Frankie (Season 7)

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2)

Rumspringa

YOUTH v GOV