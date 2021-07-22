‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Looks Fabulous In Bikini 2 Months After Giving Birth — Photo

See Pics

'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Looks Fabulous In Bikini 2 Months After Giving Birth

New mom Christine Quinn has flaunted her toned figure while on vacation in Italy, just two months after welcoming a baby boy.

Christine Quinn is living her best life on the Amalfi Coast, just two months after giving birth to her first child! The Selling Sunset star, 31, who welcomed a baby boy with husband Christian Richard on May 15, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her luxurious European getaway. Christine posed in a blue string bikini while on vacation in Capri, Italy — and the snaps are stunning. “Born in Dallas, live in LA, Currently in Italy,” the reality TV star captioned her July 22 post.

The blonde beauty paired the two piece swimsuit with matching drop earrings, before changing into a pretty summer outfit for lunch with her mini-me. The real estate agent donned a tight yellow and orange dress as she held her son Christian Georges Dumontet in her arms, flashing her diamond wedding rings.

Back in May, Christine shared the happy news that she’s “officially a mommy.” She added, “Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone,” Christine told People on May 19. “It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him.” Christine’s little one was born via emergency c-section, however both she and her baby are doing well.

Christine Quinn.

She has since opened up about going into labor two weeks early and the scary birth experience. “Reliving the trauma on Selling Sunset about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done; let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera,” the real estate agent wrote on Instagram. “I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive.”

Christine continued, “After my water broke the day I was filming, I was rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated. Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting. Baby C umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Baby C was seconds away from not making it. The surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining. They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us.”