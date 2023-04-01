‘Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald Reveals She Had A Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Mary Fitzgerald revealed she and her husband Romain Bonnet suffered a miscarriage. The Selling Sunset star, 42, took to her Instagram on Friday, March 31 to share the heartbreaking news, saying they had initially discovered they were expecting their first child together during their honeymoon to Indonesia in January. “We were in Bali, we got pregnant and, unfortunately, that didn’t work out.,” Mary explained.

She also said that there were complications. “I also apparently had what they called septic miscarriage, so I had to go in for surgery for that,” Mary added, referencing a miscarriage with a uterine infection.

“The reason why I’m speaking out now is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this, and it is not easy,” she continued. “I needed a minute because there are so many eyes on me and everyone judges and everything, and it has been rough to say the least, but there’s still hope.”

The caption for the video was filled with as much heartbreak and hope as the video itself. “It’s not always sunshine and butterflies, and that is ok. I wanted to share this in the hopes of letting others know they are not alone. I promised I would be truthful and keep you guys updated, ” Mary wrote. “We won’t be giving up… and if this message speaks to you in any way or you are feeling down, helpless, alone… please know we are in this together. Hang in there…”

Romain commented on the post and showed off his unwavering love and support for his new bride. “It’s just the beginning of our journey my princess and i promise I will always be here to support you in every step of the way ❤️❤️,” the 30-year-old realtor wrote.

Meanwhile, Mary, who has one adult son from a previous relationship, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about her and Romain’s 12-year age difference, which at one time appeared to be a real concern for Selling Sunset fans. “I don’t let it get to me too much. I just try to ignore most of it. I know who I am. I know what my relationship is with Romain. We’re very secure. I don’t try to pay too much attention to it,” she told HL.