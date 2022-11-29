Naomi Biden Scuba Dives With New Husband Peter Neal On Honeymoon: Photos

By the looks of it, Naomi Biden, 28, is having a wonderful time on her honeymoon. President Joe Biden’s granddaughter used Instagram to document some of her post-wedding tropical vacation with husband Peter Neal, 25, on November 28. The happy couple went scuba diving in a magnificent underwater photo that was included in Naomi’s post, which she captioned with a simple honey pot emoji.

In the first photo, Naomi snapped an outdoor mirror shot in the window of herself rocking a sexy bikini. The bright blue sky and gorgeous ocean blue water could be seen behind Naomi. The Columbia Law School graduate shared more photos of the scenery from the trip, including a shot of Peter in an infinity pool, overlooking the ocean.

Naomi and Peter tied the knot at the White House on the South Lawn on Saturday, November 19 in front of 250 guests. It was the first-ever White House wedding for a President’s grandchild. Naomi wore a lace bodice over an off the shoulder long sleeved bodysuit with a a stunning tulle skirt and a veil on her special day.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were there to watch their granddaughter get married. Naomi is the oldest child of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. She got engaged to Peter back in September 2021, and they announced the big news in an Instagram post, where Naomi showed off her stunning ring.

Earlier this year, Naomi announced that her grandparents were generously letting the couple have their wedding at the White House. “Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,” she wrote in an April tweet. “We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead,” she added.