Naomi Biden Stuns In Long Sleeved Lace & Tulle Wedding Dress: Photo

Naomi Biden was beautiful in her wedding dress as she arrived at her wedding on Saturday, November 19. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s eldest granddaughter has an amazing fashion sense, and that showed on her wedding day, as she prepared to exchange vows with Peter Neal. She opted for a lace bodice over an off the shoulder long sleeved bodysuit, finished with a stunning tulle skirt. She kept her hair back in a bun and accessorized with a veil.

Naomi, 28, and Peter, 25, got engaged back in September 2021. She announced that the pair were engaged in an Instagram post, showing off her ring. She also announced that the couple would hold their wedding at the White House in an April tweet. “Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead,” she wrote.

While much about their wedding was kept private before the couple exchanged vows, Naomi’s excellent taste in fashion has been well-documented. Even though her dress’s designer was not previously announced, the president’s granddaughter did intern at Tom Ford, and it’s been reported that she’s a fan of Christian Siriano, Veronica Beard, and Valentino, according to The New York Times.

Besides her stunning wedding dress, Naomi has shown off plenty of beautiful looks in the lead-up to her marriage to Peter. The lawyer celebrated her bridal shower back in August, and she wore a simple and chic white dress and floral headband. “Lucky to love and be loved by these ladies,” she wrote in an Instagram post. Before she and Peter celebrated their marriage, Naomi’s fiancé shared a photo of them when they got their marriage license. The couple both looked a little more casual but still stylish. Peter rocked some Nike sneakers with a suit, while Naomi sported a white blouse and black jeans. “Gotta nail the money shot to secure the license to wed,” Peter wrote in the Instagram caption.

Besides the wedding looks, Naomi always has great outfits, perfect for the occasion, like when she wore a black gown at a December event, where she posed in front of the presidential seal. She also borrowed her younger sister Maisy’s Rodarte dress from their grandpa’s inauguration, when the couple attended a wedding together back in the Summer of 2021.

Naomi’s wedding to Peter is a very rare occasion for the White House. Throughout history, only 18 weddings have taken place at the presidential residence, prior to Biden’s granddaughter. The first reported wedding took place in 1812, and the most recent wedding was for former White House photographer Pete Souza and his wife Patti Lease in 2013, according to White House History.