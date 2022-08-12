Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi, 28, Glows At Bridal Shower Ahead Of Wedding: Photos

President Biden's oldest grandchild was positively radiant at her bridal shower, rocking a flower crown in gorgeous new pics.

By:
August 12, 2022 9:29PM EDT
Joe and Naomi Biden
President Joe Biden poses for a photo with granddaughter Finnegan Biden, from left, first lady Jill Biden, granddaughter Naomi Biden and daughter Ashley Biden as they view fireworks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Biden July 4, Washington, United States - 04 Jul 2021
US President Joe Biden walks with his grandson Beau Biden Jr.(2-R), son Hunter Biden (R), and Melissa Cohen (2-L) to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. President Biden departs Washington for Vacation, District of Columbia, United States - 10 Aug 2022
President Joe Biden, center, waves as he is joined by, from left, son Hunter Biden, grandson Beau Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen, as they stand at the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., . They are heading to South Carolina for a week-long vacation on Kiawah Island Biden, Andrews Air Force Base, United States - 10 Aug 2022
Image Credit: Andy Wong/AP/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden‘s eldest grandchild Naomi Biden, 28, is on the verge of her big wedding day and White House reception. She was seen in some gorgeous photos posted to her official Instagram account, celebrating her bridal shower ahead of the November 19 nuptials to law school student Peter Neal, 24. “Lucky to love and be loved by these ladies,” she captioned the gallery, which was posted on Friday, August 12. Naomi’s mother, who is Hunter Biden‘s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, and her sister Maisy were reportedly in attendance.

The lovely photos showed Naomi wearing a romantic white puff-sleeved top with skirt, and a flower crown as she posed with guests at the shower. She also posted several detail photos the casual event, which featured bright yellow and pink flowers. Peter also made an appearance in the pics, lounging with her on an outdoor love seat in one photo, and smiling as she wrapped her arm around him in another.

Naomi’s 167K followers were definitely there for it. “The aesthetic is everythingggg!!!!” reacted one follower, while another wrote, “A good celebration of you- so much love around!” “Beautiful bride to be!” gushed another follower, and yet another wrote, “This is so dreamy and pretty.”

Naomi and Peter got engaged back in September, and their upcoming White House festivities this autumn are among the most highly anticipated of the year. “The President and First Lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancée Peter Neal at the White House on November 19, 2022,” Dr. Jill Biden’s communications director Elizabeth Alexander, told PEOPLE in April. “The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months.”

Joe and Naomi Biden
Joe Biden and his eldest granddaughter, Naomi. (Andy Wong/AP/Shutterstock )

Naomi is clearly looking forward to the big day. In a June 9 post, she cuddled up to Peter as they dined at a waterfront restaurant. “***4 yrs down // 4 everrrrrrr to go,” the Columbia Law School grad captioned the sweet photo.

