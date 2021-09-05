See Pic

Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi, 27, Engaged To BF Peter Neal — See Her Gorgeous Ring

Shutterstock
With the Washington Monument in the background, President-elect Joe Biden stands with his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stands with her husband Doug Emhoff as they look at lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during a COVID-19 memorial Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden his wife Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris her husband Doug Emhoff watch a military pass in review ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura and former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stand at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her new fiance Peter Neal posing as she wore her beautiful diamond engagement ring after they promised each other ‘forever.’

Naomi Biden, 27, is engaged! The granddaughter of President Joe Biden, 78, shared the happy news that she’ll be saying “I do” with her boyfriend Peter Neal in an Instagram post on Sept. 4. It included a pic of the future bride and groom posing together as she showed off her pretty diamond engagement ring to the camera.

“Forever 🤍,” she sweetly wrote alongside the epic selfie. They were both standing outside in the snapshot and Peter flashed a smile while Naomi rested her head on his and looked as thrilled as could be. The post brought on a lot of congratulatory messages from her followers as well as comments about her incredible ring.

“Congratulations, that’s fantastic, you have found your soulmate ♥️,” one follower wrote while another exclaimed, “So happy for you both!” A third called the ring “gorgeous” and a fourth shared, “How wonderful!” Others left heart and champagne bottle emojis to celebrate.

Joe Biden, Naomi Biden
Joe Biden and Naomi Biden wave to onlookers before getting on a plane. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Joe Biden -- Photos Of The 46th President

President Joe Biden listens to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speak during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victoryBiden Buccaneers Football, Washington, United States - 20 Jul 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, reacts to comments by Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Tampa Bay Defeated Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.Biden Welcomes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 20 Jul 2021
President Joe Biden listens as Kizzmekia Corbett, an immunologist with the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), right, speaks during a visit at the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the NIH, in Bethesda, Md. From left, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, left, Biden, NIH Director Francis Collins and Corbett Biden, Bethesda, United States - 11 Feb 2021

In addition to Naomi, Peter shared the same post-engagement pic to his own Instagram and they both tagged the location as Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Naomi and Peter’s engagement comes after they’ve been dating for at least three years. They sometimes shared glimpses into their relationship in pics and videos on social media, including a birthday post Peter recently shared for Naomi in 2019. “Happy birthday to my partner in everything @naomibiden who is the most brilliant and beautiful best friend. She is more kind, loving, and thoughtful than the world deserves and we are all, and me in particular, lucky to get another trip around the sun with her,” the caption read.

Naomi, who is Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Biden‘s daughter, is one of Joe’s seven grandchildren. She has been seen with him and other family members at various political events over the years, including when Joe served as vice president for two terms when Barack Obama was in office.