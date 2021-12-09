See Pic

Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Stuns In One Shoulder Black Gown — Photo

Andy Wong/AP/Shutterstock
President Joe Biden poses for a photo with granddaughter Finnegan Biden, from left, first lady Jill Biden, granddaughter Naomi Biden and daughter Ashley Biden as they view fireworks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Biden July 4, Washington, United States - 04 Jul 2021
United States President Joe Biden walk with First lady Jill Biden and granddaughter Naomi Biden on the South Lawn of the White House upon their return to Washington after the weekend in Delaware. Joe Biden returns after the weekend - Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 11 Oct 2021
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden view fireworks with granddaughters Finnegan Biden, second from right, and Naomi Biden during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Biden July 4, Washington, United States - 04 Jul 2021
President Joe Biden walks with his granddaughters Maisy Biden, left, and Finnegan Biden as he arrives to speak at an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia Biden, Philadelphia, United States - 30 Apr 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Naomi Biden looked so glam in her new Instagram photo as she hilariously declared she’s a Bette Midler fan!

The 27-year-old granddaughter of President Joe Biden, Naomi, looked so gorgeous in her latest photo! The brunette donned a one-shoulder black gown as she posted outside of a room that was marked with the seal of the president. The asymmetrical long sleeved dress featured a sheer fabric with a zig-zag like pattern, reminiscent of designer Missoni. She kept her hair down and straight, also showing off a pair of drop earrings in the black and white post. “I am honored to be a Bette Midler stan,” she quipped in the caption, posted on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Naomi boasts over 177,000 followers, many of who liked and commented on the photo — including her cousin Cuffe Owens‘ wife, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King. “werq, queen,” Meghan, who married into the Biden family by marrying Joe’s nephew in October, posted. Notably, Naomi was in attendance for the intimate nuptials, held at the home of Cuffe’s parents in Pennsylvania. “Why the Bidens gatta be this good lookin,” another follower posted.

The University of Pennsylvania graduate recently made headlines over some very happy news: she announced she’s set to marry her partner Peter Neal! Naomi confirmed that she and her boyfriend were engaged via Instagram with a sweet couple selfie that showed off her stunning ring and glowing complexion. A close-up of her hand revealed the gorgeous piece of jewelry featured an emerald cut diamond, estimated to be about 2.5 carats, set in a yellow gold band. “Forever,” she captioned the post, made on Sept. 4.

Naomi Biden is seen with her grandfather Joe. (Andy Wong/AP/Shutterstock)

Naomi, who is the daughter of Hunter Biden, 51, is known to have a very close relationship with her grandfather. Despite his busy travel schedule and presidential duties, she’s revealed that her “pop” always makes time for daily phone call to all his granddaughters — including Finnegan, 21, and Maisy, 20. “He’ll pick up our calls no matter where he is — he would be on-stage giving a speech and we’d call him, and he would and be like, ‘What’s wrong? Everything good?'” she revealed in a PBS interview in Aug. 2020.