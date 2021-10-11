Breaking News

Meghan King & Joe Biden’s Nephew Cuffe Marry In ‘Small’ Wedding Attended By The President

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Just two weeks after going Instagram official, ‘RHOC’ alum Meghan King is officially married to Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens!

Congratulations are in order for Cuffe Biden Owens, 42, and Meghan King, 37! President Joe Biden‘s nephew and the Real Housewives of Orange County alum tied the knot in an intimate affair in Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 11, BRIDES magazine confirmed. The couple married at the home of Cuffe’s parents in Kennett Square during an “intimate and simple gathering” with “no major frills, no overthinking, [and] no drama” according to the magazine, who also confirmed that Joe, 78, and Jill Biden, 70, were in attendance among the 50 guests. HollywoodLife has also reached out to confirm the news.

“Our wedding was about two things for us…our love for and commitment to each other, and our family—each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it,” Meghan said to the publication. Along with the interview, the couple also shared gorgeous wedding wedding photos revealing Meghan’s chic white blazer dress by Rasario. She added a pearl net over her face as a veil, keeping her blonde hair back in a bun, as well as a pair of Manolo Blahnik‘s blue Hangisi pumps (the same ones worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the Sex and the City movie).

Meghan also confirmed how the two met to the magazine. “We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” she revealed. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

The surprising couple took their romance Instagram official on Sept. 25 with a sweet photo confirming the relationship. “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’… so just meet my man,” Meghan captioned a pic of the two snuggling, along with a fitting heart emoji. The reality star looked gorgeous in a leather mini and white sweater. Cuffe’s long hair was on full display as he put his arm around his leading lady, rocking a pair of jeans.

She also posted a second photo of them from her 37th birthday getaway to the Balducci Vineyards in Augusta, MO via her Instagram story on Sept. 28. Meghan looked amazing in a long, yellow printed dress and sunglasses as she held onto a glass of wine as well as a burgundy colored Chanel bag. Meanwhile, Cuffe showed off his long hair as he sported a crisp white t-shirt and fitted jeans.

Like many members of the Biden family, Cuffe is an attorney who attended Georgetown University for undergrad, and then University of Southern California for law school. He was later admitted to the California Bar in 2009. His mother, Valerie Biden Owens, is also involved in Joe’s government as an advisor.

Notably, this is Meghan’s third wedding: the blonde beauty was formerly married to Jim Edmonds from 2014 –2021. The pair share three kids together, Aspen King, 4, and twins Hayes and Hart, 3. Meghan and Jim split in 2019 before finalizing their divorce two years later. Amid their break-up, it was rumored that the exes had engaged in a threesome and Jim had cheated with the other woman. Meghan was also married to Brad McDill from 2007 – 2011, but the couple had no children. Earlier this year, Meghan was linked to Will Roos.