See Pic

Vanessa Bryant, Bianka, 4, & Capri, 2, Drop Natalia, 18, Off At College: ‘Today Was Rough’ — Family Photo

vanessa natalia byrant
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Bryant and her three girls have a fun day touring the new Avenger's Campus at Disneyland. Vanessa was seen being playful with her youngest daughter swinging her as they were seen leaving the theme park in California. 03 Jun 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Bryant. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA759897_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Bryant and her three girls have a fun day touring the new Avenger's Campus at Disneyland. Vanessa was seen being playful with her youngest daughter swinging her as they were seen leaving the theme park in California. 03 Jun 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Bryant. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA759897_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Bryant and her kids Celebrated Mother's Day with friends Ciara & Russell Wilson along with their kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The Basketball Wife of the Late Kobe Bryant seemed to be in good spirits as she and her daughters finally revisited their family's favorite place which they frequented on a regular basis before Kobe’s sudden death. This is her second time visiting the 'Happiest Place On Earth' in just one week since the Park's April 30th reopening! She and her kids also visited on her Birthday which falls on Cinco De Mayo! This time the family brought their famous friends Ciara and husband Russell Wilson! The families spent the whole day at the park getting on all the rides and buying souvenirs before ending their night with some Pizza at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney!. 10 May 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Bryant and her kids Celebrated Mother's Day with friends Ciara & Russell Wilson along with their kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The Basketball Wife of the Late Kobe Bryant seemed to be in good spirits as she and her daughters finally revisited their family's favorite place which they frequented on a regular basis before Kobe’s sudden death. This is her second time visiting the 'Happiest Place On Earth' in just one week since the Park's April 30th reopening! She and her kids also visited on her Birthday which falls on Cinco De Mayo! This time the family brought their famous friends Ciara and husband Russell Wilson! The families spent the whole day at the park getting on all the rides and buying souvenirs before ending their night with some Pizza at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney!. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA753097_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Bryant and her kids Celebrated Mother's Day with friends Ciara & Russell Wilson along with their kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The Basketball Wife of the Late Kobe Bryant seemed to be in good spirits as she and her daughters finally revisited their family's favorite place which they frequented on a regular basis before Kobe’s sudden death. This is her second time visiting the 'Happiest Place On Earth' in just one week since the Park's April 30th reopening! She and her kids also visited on her Birthday which falls on Cinco De Mayo! This time the family brought their famous friends Ciara and husband Russell Wilson! The families spent the whole day at the park getting on all the rides and buying souvenirs before ending their night with some Pizza at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney!. 10 May 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Bryant and her kids Celebrated Mother's Day with friends Ciara & Russell Wilson along with their kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The Basketball Wife of the Late Kobe Bryant seemed to be in good spirits as she and her daughters finally revisited their family's favorite place which they frequented on a regular basis before Kobe’s sudden death. This is her second time visiting the 'Happiest Place On Earth' in just one week since the Park's April 30th reopening! She and her kids also visited on her Birthday which falls on Cinco De Mayo! This time the family brought their famous friends Ciara and husband Russell Wilson! The families spent the whole day at the park getting on all the rides and buying souvenirs before ending their night with some Pizza at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney!. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA753097_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Natalia Bryant is officially a college girl! The 18-year-old got dropped off at USC by mom, Vanessa, and sisters, Bianka and Capri, on Aug. 18, and they took a cute family photo in their gear from the school.

Vanessa Bryant brought her oldest child, Natalia Bryant, 18, to college on Aug. 18. The teenager was accepted to the University of Southern California earlier this year, and now, she’s officially kicked off her college experience. Vanessa took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie of herself and Natalia, along with her younger children, Bianka Bryant, 4, and Capri Bryant, 2. She also referenced her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Jan. 2020, in her heartfelt caption.

“Today was rough,” Vanessa admitted, despite the smiles in the family photo. “This was before the tears came down. Missing 2 forever. I love you Natalia, BE EPIC and FIGHT ON.” She also included red and yellow heart emojis (USC’s colors), and she and the girls all rocked USC gear to send Natalia off.

Natalia has been a rock for Vanessa in the year and a half since Kobe and Gianna’s deaths. The two are extremely close, and Natalia seems to have been so helpful in raising her little sisters. Luckily, the whole family got in some major bonding time in the months before Natalia’s college departure. Vanessa took the girls on a number of summer trips, including a very recent vacation to Mexico with Ciara and her kids.

The Mexican vacation allowed the family some time to relax before moving Natalia into school. Earlier in the summer, the foursome also hit Croatia, where they did major sight-seeing, and also scored some time soaking up the sun. While in Italy, they also spent some time in Paris, so it was certainly a travel-filled summer for the Bryant family!

Related Gallery

Kobe Bryant & His Daughters — Photos Of The NBA Star With Kids

Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe Bryant, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China, in San DiegoChina USA Women soccer, San Diego, USA
The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. 18 Dec 2017 Pictured: The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA135063_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Natalia made her decision to attend USC in March, after being accepted to other California colleges, and even New York University. “See you soon USC,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, while rocking USC gear. “Fight on!” Even though it clearly wasn’t easy for Vanessa to say goodbye, at least her girl is only a car ride away!