Vanessa Bryant, Bianka, 4, & Capri, 2, Drop Natalia, 18, Off At College: ‘Today Was Rough’ — Family Photo

Natalia Bryant is officially a college girl! The 18-year-old got dropped off at USC by mom, Vanessa, and sisters, Bianka and Capri, on Aug. 18, and they took a cute family photo in their gear from the school.

Vanessa Bryant brought her oldest child, Natalia Bryant, 18, to college on Aug. 18. The teenager was accepted to the University of Southern California earlier this year, and now, she’s officially kicked off her college experience. Vanessa took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie of herself and Natalia, along with her younger children, Bianka Bryant, 4, and Capri Bryant, 2. She also referenced her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Jan. 2020, in her heartfelt caption.

“Today was rough,” Vanessa admitted, despite the smiles in the family photo. “This was before the tears came down. Missing 2 forever. I love you Natalia, BE EPIC and FIGHT ON.” She also included red and yellow heart emojis (USC’s colors), and she and the girls all rocked USC gear to send Natalia off.

Natalia has been a rock for Vanessa in the year and a half since Kobe and Gianna’s deaths. The two are extremely close, and Natalia seems to have been so helpful in raising her little sisters. Luckily, the whole family got in some major bonding time in the months before Natalia’s college departure. Vanessa took the girls on a number of summer trips, including a very recent vacation to Mexico with Ciara and her kids.

The Mexican vacation allowed the family some time to relax before moving Natalia into school. Earlier in the summer, the foursome also hit Croatia, where they did major sight-seeing, and also scored some time soaking up the sun. While in Italy, they also spent some time in Paris, so it was certainly a travel-filled summer for the Bryant family!

Natalia made her decision to attend USC in March, after being accepted to other California colleges, and even New York University. “See you soon USC,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, while rocking USC gear. “Fight on!” Even though it clearly wasn’t easy for Vanessa to say goodbye, at least her girl is only a car ride away!