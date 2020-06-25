‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Silence After Jim Shades Their ‘Loveless & Abusive’ Marriage

Former ‘RHOC’ star Meghan King has spoken to HollywoodLife exclusively after her ex Jim Edmonds totally threw shade at her in an IG caption.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star, Meghan King Edmonds, has broken her silence after her ex, Jim Edmonds, threw shade at her in an Instagram caption. The former MLB star posted a series of photos praising his new girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor. However, it was in his caption where he described his marriage to Meghan as “loveless and abusive.” Speaking to HollywoodLife exclusively, the former reality star said, ““I’m only focused on positivity and maintaining my children’s happiness and stability. I wish him well.”

Jim, who shares his three children Aspen, 3, and twins Hart and Hayes, 2, with Meghan, took her to task in his June 24 post. “If it wasn’t for this girl, I don’t think I would be here right now,” he began, referencing his new girlfriend. “She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever. I was in such a dark place; one that I didn’t think could happen to me.”

He then reflected on his October 2019 split from Meghan, and hurled a series of very serious allegations in the process. “I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk,” he wrote. “Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I’m very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father. #reallife.”

Back in January, when Meghan first opened up about previously having a threesome with Jim and an unidentified family friend, she also claimed that Jim was now dating the other woman involved. However, Jim’s Instagram posts with Kortnie in April 2020 were the first time that he acknowledged that they were hanging out.