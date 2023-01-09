Bre Tiesi Reveals She Doesn’t Want More Kids With Nick Cannon After Welcoming A Son

Bre Tiesi got real about motherhood and her future plans during a Q&A session with fans on Instagram.

January 9, 2023
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi
Bre Tiesi is one and done. The 31-year-old Selling Sunset star and mother to Nick Cannon‘s 6-month-old son Legendary Love took to her Instagram Story on Monday, Jan. 9 to answer some fan questions — including one that asked if she wants to expand her family. Potentially an indirect way of saying, “No,” she wrote, “Me and Ledgy for life.”

Having Legendary, who, as fans know, has 11 half-siblings, seems to have made one of Bre’s life dreams come true. “I always wanted to have kids!” she replied to one fan. “I feel like I actually had him later than I ‘thought’ I would but it was perfect timing … I have seen a lot of the world I have accomplished a lot of my initial goals I still have big dreams and I [am] blessed to say alot will be happening in 2023!”

Bre also hit back at one follower who claimed there was a “cost” to being a “single mother” of one. “Cost?? Let’s also be real that 99% of women do it all and then add on taking care of their spouse,” she began. “I’m far from a single Mother I have help and a support system I truly applaud the women who do not have any help.”

Bre responded to several questions asking about motherhood and her son, including one that asked her to describe his personality. “He’s such a happy baby always smiling and laughing, he’s very curious, zero fear, he knows what he wants and doesn’t make it clear,” she began with laughing emoji. “He is so strong everyone comments on his grip and when he strong arms u to get dressed etc he ain’t playing.” But despite his strength, Bre also said her firstborn is “sooo gentle” with her dog.

“He thrives off cuddles he now grabs ur face and eats it,” she continued. “He has been so alert and engaged since he was born.” The proud mother also said Legendary loves water, hates car rides, and prefers breastfeeding over eating baby food. Leaving on a funny note, she added that he inherited her “stubborn attitude.”

While Legendary has her attitude, he potentially received Nick’s musical talents, as she revealed in another slide that he enjoys playing piano. It’s only a matter of time before Legendary is after Nick’s job!

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi have one child together (Photo: Sam Craft/AP/Shutterstock / Garrett Press/ MEGA)

Legendary might need to battle it out with his several siblings, first. His oldest half siblings are the 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, Nick shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has 19-month-old twin sons, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa Nick and Abby also share a 2-month-old daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin. Plus, the rapper and TV personality shares Golden Sagon, 5, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 4 months, with model Brittany Bell. He had his first daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with LaNisha Cole in 2022 as well. Finally, Nick and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second child, Halo Marie Cannon, at the end of December. He and Alyssa welcomed a boy named Zen in 2021, but he tragically died at the age of 5 months in December of that year due to a brain tumor.

