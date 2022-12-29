Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby After Alyssa Scott Gives Birth To Their 2nd Child

Life is about to get “crazier by the dozen” for Nick Cannon, as the actor and Masked Singer host just became the father of his 12th baby. Alyssa Scott and Nick, 42, broke the news Thursday (Dec. 29) that they welcomed their second child, Halo Marie Cannon, two weeks ago. “December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed,” Alyssa, 29, posted to her Instagram. She referenced their first child — Zen, who died in Dec. 2021 at the age of 5 months due to a brain tumor – in her post, saying that their boy “is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning.”

“I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day,” added Alyssa as she shared a film of her pregnancy journey following the heartbreak of losing Zen. “I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying, ‘it’s a girl,’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you, Halo Marie Cannon!”

Alyssa first revealed that she and Nick were expecting a second child in November. “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” she captioned a Nov. 3 announcement, one that came with a nude maternity photoshoot. Though Alyssa announced her pregnancy in May, she didn’t confirm that Nick was the father until November.

“Today I’m grateful I was able to pick up the phone and hear my mom and grandmother’s voice on the other line,” Alyssa captioned the May 8 IG post that showed her growing baby bump. “I’m grateful for my daughter, who is holding my hand through this holiday. I mean it when I say my heart is with every woman and every mother today. Love”

Zen was Alyssa and Nick’s first baby together but Nick’s seventh overall. He and Mariah Carey now co-parent 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Nick welcomed a son, Golden Sagon, with model Brittany Bell in 2017. He also shares a daughter, Powerful Queen, and a son, Rise Messiah, with her. Nick is also the proud father of twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth to their daughter in November. Nick also has a newborn son, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole in September 2022.