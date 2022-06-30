Nick Cannon Dances With Adorable Twins Zion & Zillion, 1, In Sweet Video

Nick Cannon loves being a dad! The multi-hyphenate star, 41, was seen in a sweet video clip dancing and practicing walking with his twin boys, 1 year old Zion and Zillion! Per PEOPLE, in one clip, little Zion (rocking blue leggings and a onesie) perched atop his daddy while he bounced up and down while listening to music. “Ayeeee,” the little one squealed with delight, as mama Abby De La Rosa, off camera, and Nick echoed him and laughed. Abby, 31, included laughing emojis in the endearing Instagram stories, which were posted on June 29.

In the second clip, Zillion, dressed identically to his twin, attempted to take his first steps as dad Nick, dressed in a black jogging suit, helped him. “Zillion is ALMOST there!” the model captioned the clip. “@Nickcannon & I are determined to get him to take his first solo steps!” “Come on, Zillion!” Abby can be heard encouraging the almost-toddler off-camera. “Come oooon, Zillion!” The little guy briefly stood by himself as mom continued to cheer him on. “OK, OK!” she exclaimed.

Nick is certainly keeping busy with dad-duty these days. He’s expecting more babies with both Abby, due in October, and Bre Tiesi, who is reportedly due around the same time. Nick has already fathered ex-wife Mariah Carey‘s kids, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

View Related Gallery Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Family: Photos Of Monroe & Moroccan Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Moroccan, Monroe. Mariah Carey, center left, Nick Cannon, center right, and from left, their children Monroe and Moroccan arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif 2018 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Inglewood, USA - 24 Mar 2018 Mariah Carey and her children Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon Mariah Carey in concert at Beacon Theatre, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2017

He’s also dad to Zillion & Zion, as well as Golden, (5), and Powerful Queen (1), with Brittany Bell. His infant son Zen with model Alyssa Scott tragically died of a brain tumor at just five months old on December 5, 2021. Nick paid tribute to his baby with a touching tattoo on his ribs, which he debuted on his eponymous talk show just days later.

“This is a week where I’ve seen so much love,” he told his viewers. “More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all.” Nick then shared the photo of the tattoo, which depicts Zen as an angel, complete with wings and a halo.

“I’m still all bandaged up and it hurts right here right now…” he continued, in part. “It was a lot of pain but it was so well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here as my rib, right here on my side, as my angel.”