Nick Cannon’s GF Bre Tiesi Shows Off Baby Bump In Sheer Shirt As He Claims More Kids Are On The Way

Nick Cannon will have enough kids to run his own Starbucks franchise when it’s all said and done, so whenever Bre Tiesi needs a cold drink, she won’t have to go far. Until that day comes, Bre, 31, will have to get her Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade – or whatever she was drinking when she was spotted Monday (June 6) – herself. The woman carrying Nick’s eighth child hit up a Starbucks in Calabasas while out with a friend. The model and real estate agent wore a mesh top that showed off every inch of her growing baby belly. The real estate agent also sported a black bra underneath and paired the top with some chic combat boots and a pair of black pants.

A day after Bre’s Starbucks run, Nick, 41, hinted that he might have “three more on the way” while on the Lip Service podcast. “When you say ‘on the way… ‘What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way,” Nick said coyly. When he was asked to clarify if that meant he was currently expecting three more children, he stated, “I don’t know, it could be….” He ended on a cliffhanger. “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…” he said.

Thankfully for Nick and Bre, his most famous ex, Mariah Carey, has supported them in their pregnancy journey. Bre told E! News in March that the “Fantasy” singer and all of Nick’s baby mamas have been “very supportive of each other. I feel like everybody is focused on their own family and their own situation, and we’re all very supportive and just respect that. Like, ‘That’s your family, this is ours, and [if] you need anything, we’re here.'”

Bre Tiesi: Pics of Nick Cannon's Girlfriend EXCLUSIVE: Nick Cannon's Baby Momma Bre Tiesi shows off her huge baby bump during an outing with friends in Calabasas. 07 Jun 2022 Pictured: Bre Tiesi. EXCLUSIVE: Nick Cannon's Baby Momma Bre Tiesi shows off her huge baby bump during an outing with friends in Calabasas. 07 Jun 2022 Pictured: Bre Tiesi.

Nick confirmed he was going to be a father of eight in January. The Wild ‘N Out star showed a photo from his and Bre’s sex reveal party that took place on Jan. 30. “It’s a boy. We found out yesterday,” Nick said. “Everyone knows I have a lot of children. It’s never a competition. Each one is special.” Nick and Bre’s child will be his eighth in total. He and Mariah Carey share twins, Monroe and Moroccan. Nick and model Brittany Bell welcomed son Golden in 2017 and daughter Powerful Queen in 2020. Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Nick’s sons, Zion and Zillon, in 2021. Days after the twins arrived, Nick’s then-girlfriend Alyssa Scott, welcomed baby Zen. Sadly, Zen would pass away in December from a brain tumor.