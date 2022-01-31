‘Selling Sunset’ Star Vanessa Villela Engaged: See Her Gorgeous Ring

‘Selling Sunset’ star, Vanessa Villela, is officially engaged to boyfriend, Tom Fraud, who proposed to the star at the Griffith Observatory in LA.

Major congrats are in order for Selling Sunset star, Vanessa Villela, 44, who just got engaged to her boyfriend of one year, Tom Fraud. The TV show personality posted a slideshow of videos and photos from their special day, which took place on the steps of the Griffith Observatory in LA.

For her big day, Vanessa wore a leather mini dress with a leather trench coat on top. Tom got down on one knee and Vanessa immediately burst into tears before Tom put her gorgeous new ring on. Vanessa’s platinum engagement ring features diamonds on the band and a massive princess cut diamond in the center. Underneath her engagement ring, she rocked a gorgeous, thin abstract diamond band.

Vanessa captioned the post, “Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS. One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart. You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!!”

She continued, “I always dreamed that I will find someone that will love the way I do and I could give my heart fully, thank youuu for coming into my life mi amore! I can’t believe I manifested you, the man that is what I always dreamt and more, I can’t believe that I am living this life, sometimes I feel like I’m dreaming and I have to pinch myself to know that is a dream but in real life.”

Vanessa ended her post gushing, “You paint the stars in my heart and even when I think it can’t be possible to be better there you go painting more stars in it. You are my best friend, my man, my pajaro, my hero, my everything. TE AMO @tomfraud Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the galaxy. My future husband to be.”