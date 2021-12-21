News

Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Split: ‘Selling Sunset’ Couple Calls It Quits After 5 Months

Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Upward Bound House Benefit, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Nov 2019
Chrishell Stause, left, and Jason Oppenheim arrive at the premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles LA premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", Los Angeles, United States - 16 Aug 2021
Rome, ITALY - Selling Sunset: Chrishell Stause is seen with boss and co-star Jason Oppenheim after confirming rumors that they are in a relationship. Love birds Stause and Jason Oppenheim can be seen strolling around the Colosseum in Rome enjoying some quality time together before heading to the airport with friends including Mary Fitzgerald and Tina Louise. Jason Oppenheim runs the real-estate company "Oppenheim Group" with his twin brother, Brett. Pictured: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are spotted walking hand in hand while visiting the Colosseum and the Roman Forum before packing up and leaving Rome.Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are spotted walking hand in hand while visiting the Colosseum and the Roman Forum before packing up and leaving Rome. 30 Jul 2021 Pictured: Chrishell Stause; jason Oppenheim. Photo credit: professor sorcio / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775189_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

The reality co-stars called off their relationship months after going public about being a couple, back in July.

Unfortunately, Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause’s relationship has come to an end. The couple have reportedly split multiple sources confirmed to People. The realtor pair had originally made their debut as a couple over the summer. Both Jason, 44, and Chrishell, 40, are stars of Netflix’s real-estate reality show Selling Sunset

While not many details are clear about their breakup, the couple first went public in July 2021, when Chrishell shared a series of photos with PDA on her Instagram while on an Italian getaway with Jason, whom she met while filming Selling Sunset. The pair were later seen hugging while in Rome together. Shortly after going public, they showed their steamy workout routine, which included Jason doing pushups with his new girlfriend on his back. They hit the red carpet together for the first time on August 17, while attending the premiere of Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings.

The pair made their red carpet debut in August. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

The then-budding relationship came out shortly after Chrishell admitted that she was “ready to get back out there” after her divorce from Justin Hartley in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in June. While the relationship may not have worked out, it seemed fun while it lasted. Chrishell spoke about how great she and Jason were doing during an August interview with E! News’ Daily Pop. “We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it. We made it to a point where we’re really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it’s all good,” she said at the time.

Related Gallery

Chrishell Stause -- See Photos Of The 'Selling Sunset' Star

Chrishell Stause arrives at the People's Choice Awards, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif 2021 People's Choice Awards, Santa Monica, United States - 07 Dec 2021
Chrishell Stause 46th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Nov 2020 Wearing Rita Vinieris
Chrishell Stause 'Dancing with the Stars' TV show rehearsal, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Oct 2020

The pair went public with their relationship in July! (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

While Chrishell and Jason’s relationship may not have been perfect match, Chrishell’s ex seems to have found love, and he married actress Sofia Pernas in May 2021, but the Selling Sunset star admitted to feeling great after the divorce was finalized during a season four episode. “Once you know something wasn’t right, whether it was your decision or not, now, you are where you’re meant to be. Out with the old, in with the new,” she said.