See Pics

Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Share A Sweet Hug On Rome Getaway After Confirming Romance

Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim
BACKGRID
Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Upward Bound House Benefit, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Nov 2019
Rome, ITALY - Selling Sunset: Chrishell Stause is seen with boss and co-star Jason Oppenheim after confirming rumors that they are in a relationship. Love birds Stause and Jason Oppenheim can be seen strolling around the Colosseum in Rome enjoying some quality time together before heading to the airport with friends including Mary Fitzgerald and Tina Louise. Jason Oppenheim runs the real-estate company "Oppenheim Group" with his twin brother, Brett. Pictured: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are spotted walking hand in hand while visiting the Colosseum and the Roman Forum before packing up and leaving Rome.Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are spotted walking hand in hand while visiting the Colosseum and the Roman Forum before packing up and leaving Rome. 30 Jul 2021 Pictured: Chrishell Stause; jason Oppenheim. Photo credit: professor sorcio / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775189_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are spotted walking hand in hand while visiting the Colosseum and the Roman Forum before packing up and leaving Rome.Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are spotted walking hand in hand while visiting the Colosseum and the Roman Forum before packing up and leaving Rome. 30 Jul 2021 Pictured: Chrishell Stause; jason Oppenheim. Photo credit: professor sorcio / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775189_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim cozied up to each other with huge smiles on their faces as they enjoyed time outside in Rome, Italy, just two days after they confirmed their romance via Instagram.

Chrishell Stause, 40, and Jason Oppenheim, 44, looked so in love during their latest public outing! The new couple showed off PDA, including a sweet hug, while staying close during a cozy visit to Rome’s Colosseum and the Roman Forum in Italy on July 30. The beauty wrapped her arms around her Selling Sunset co-star’s neck at one point as he held onto her waist and they both flashed big smiles while standing outside at the location.

Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim getting cozy in Rome on July 30, 2021. (BACKGRID)

They also held hands while walking around together and showed off stylish summer outfits. Chrishell donned a brown sleeveless crop top and white and brown patterned skirt while Jason a black T-shirt and white shorts. She added to her look with bedazzled sandals and sunglasses while she had a purse across her body, and he wore black and white sneakers.

Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim couldn’t stop smiling. (MEGA)

Related Gallery

Chrishell Stause -- See Photos Of The 'Selling Sunset' Star

Chrishell Stause 46th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Nov 2020 Wearing Rita Vinieris
Chrishell Stause 'Dancing with the Stars' TV show rehearsal, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Oct 2020
Chrishell Stause 'Dancing with the Stars' TV show rehearsal, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Sep 2020

The PDA-filled outing comes just two days after Chrishell and Jason confirmed their new relationship on Instagram. The former shared a series of pics from her Italian vacation with her beau as well as his twin brother Brett, his girlfriend Tina Louise, and fellow Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and husband Romain Bonnett on July 28. A lot of the pics showed the group happily posing together and in one, Jason could clearly be seen kissing Chrishell’s neck.

“The JLo effect,” Chrishell captioned the post, which most likely refers to either Jennifer Lopez‘s current Capri vacation with rekindled flame, Ben Affleck, or how she also confirmed their romance through a kissing Instagram pic. Chrishell and Jason received a lot of support once the post went public. Brett even sweetly thanked her for “making” his “brother happy” in one of the comments.

Chrishell and Jason met while filming Selling Sunset and seem inseparable now that they’re proudly flaunting their adoration for each other to the world. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife back in June, Chrishell admitted she was ready to find someone to date. “I feel like this is the perfect time. I’m ready to get back out there,” she said.