Chrishell Stause Confirms Romance With Jason Oppenheim On PDA-Filled Vacation — See Photos

‘Selling Sunset’ co-stars Chrishell Stause and her boss, Jason Oppenheim are dating! The couple made their romance IG official while on an Italian getaway.

Its official — Chrishell Stause, 40, and Jason Oppenheim, 44, are dating! The new couple, who met while filming Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, confirmed the romance in a July 28 Instagram post. The former soap star shared a gallery of photos from her Italian getaway with Jason, his twin brother Brett, his girlfriend Tina Louise, and fellow Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and husband Romain Bonnett. In one of the PDA-packed photos taken in Capri, Italy, the Oppenheim Group co-founder could be seen kissing Chrishell’s neck.

“The JLo effect,” she captioned the gallery. While Jason dropped a red heart emoji in the comments, it was clear Chrishell had his family’s approval. “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy,” Brett commented, while Jason wrote, “Awwwww!!!! Congratulations you guys!! Finally IG official.” Mary, who briefly dated Jason before the Netflix series began, commented, “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!”

Meanwhile, her husband Roman quipped, “So happy for you guys ! Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.” Jason also confirmed the romance to Us Weekly, telling the outlet, “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

As fans would recall, season 3 of Selling Sunset chronicled Chrishell’s split from husband Justin Hartley. The This Is Us actor, 44, filed for divorce after two years of marriage in November 2019. She then competed on Dancing with the Stars, where she met pro dancer Keo Motsepe, 31. The couple dated briefly but called it quits in February 2021.

She opened up about finding a partner of her own in a recent interview with HollywoodLife. “I feel like this is the perfect time. I’m ready to get back out there,” the real estate mogul told HL in June. “It’s been kind of a crazy past year. I’m ready to shed all of that stuff and just get back out there. The show will definitely follow me through that whole journey of my own home buying process, the ups and the downs. Of course, the houses are bigger and more beautiful than ever. The drama, unfortunately for me, but good for the viewer, is definitely going to be there, too.”