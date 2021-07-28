See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Strapless Red Bikini As She Snuggles Up To Ben Affleck In Italy — Photos

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
MEGA
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy Italy's famous Amalfi coast as J-Lo's 52 birthday celebrations continue. The on-again couple have been celebrating the occasion on a luxurious European jaunt with stops in St Tropez, France and Capri and Positano, Italy. During the trip, Ben, 48, surprised her with a very personal piece of jewelry that featured a medallion that represented feeling 'wild' and 'untamed'. J.Lo was also seen wearing a BEN necklace during her trip, but it is unclear if that was also a gift from him. Ben and Jennifer had been set to wed in 2003 but postponed their wedding before calling off their relationship. They rekindled their romance a few months ago after her split from Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 following four years of dating. A source said recently: 'They are having a beautiful trip. 'They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club. She looked gorgeous and very happy.' Jennifer is said to be 'fully committed' to Ben but doesn't want to jump into an engagement or marriage any time soon.
Capri, ITALY - "Bennifer" is back and better than ever! Jennifer Lopez and rekindled flame Ben Affleck take a stroll through the mainland during their getaway in Capri.
"Bennifer" is back and better than ever! Jennifer Lopez and rekindled flame Ben Affleck take a stroll through the mainland during their getaway in Capri.
Jennifer Lopez was looking extra stylish in a red bikini as she cuddled beside boyfriend Ben Affleck in Italy amidst the couple’s ongoing European getaway.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, was a lady in red while sunbathing with boyfriend Ben Affleck , 48, on vacation off Italy’s Amalfi coast. The couple was up to their usual Bennifer antics when pictured snuggling up to one another on Wednesday (July 28) at the European paradise. Jennifer, who just celebrated her 52nd birthday, looked fully relaxed while sporting a strapless red bikini and long white pants. She finished off her look with stylish sunglasses and had her hair up in a ponytail. Ben, meanwhile, donned a polo shirt and his own pair of sunglasses.

J. Lo
J.Lo soaks up the sun while on vacation with Ben Affleck in Italy’s Amalfi coast on July 28, 2021 (Photo: MEGA)

Jen and Ben both looked to be enjoying the latest stop on their European vacay. In one photo taken Wednesday, Jen sat back comfortably as she relaxed in a chair to soak up the sun in her cute swimsuit. Another snapshot showed the couple with big smiles on their faces as they cuddled up beside each other. These two really are the cutest!

J.Lo
J.Lo soaks up the sun while on vacation with Ben Affleck in Italy’s Amalfi coast on July 28, 2021 (Photo: MEGA)

Bennifer’s ongoing trip has looked like nothing short of amazing. The vacation began in St. Tropez, France over the weekend, where the couple finally made things Instagram official with a PDA-filled snapshot on a yacht. Then, they partied together to J.Lo’s 2002 hit “Jenny From The Block” at her birthday party at the L’Opera restaurant. “J.Lo celebrated with close friends. She was in the best mood and happiest she has been in a long time,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. Oh, and the couple also fueled some serious nostalgia when, while hanging out on the yacht, Ben grabbed Jennifer’s backside — just like he did in the iconic music video.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez vacation together to Italy’s Amalfi coast on July 28, 2021 (Photo: MEGA)

After departing St. Tropez, Bennifer headed to Monaco on Monday, July 26, where the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress was photographed donning a necklace, with her beau’s name spelled out “B-E-N.” They then made their way to Italy, first stopping in Capri where they were captured holding hands while on a romantic walk together on Tuesday, July 27. For that outing, Jen looked fabulous in a white dress, straw hat and high-heeled sandals, while the Oscar winner sported a navy blue polo, khaki pants, and white sneakers.

Jen and Ben have been going full steam ahead since they rekindled their romance in early May. Prior to their European getaway, they toured properties in Santa Monica and Holmby Hills. However, a source told HollywoodLife that the two are “not moving in together any time soon.” The source added that the A-list lovebirds “spend a lot of time together and she values Ben‘s opinion on things so she brought him to look at houses for her as she gets ready to be in LA more.” Jen’s children Emme and Max, both 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, will “go back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami to see their dad,” the source said, but noted that LA will remain the kids’ home base.