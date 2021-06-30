Chrishell Stause Reveals She’s ‘Ready To Get Back Out There’ After Finalizing Divorce: ‘It’s The Perfect Time’

Chrishell Stause is ready to enter the dating pool once again! The ‘Selling Sunset’ star spoke to HL about her love life & more!

There’s no doubt that fans are rooting for Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause to find love again after she was blindsided with a divorce by her ex Justin Hartley. While she is currently partnering up with IHOP to offer some ‘Pancake Support’ to those having a tough time, Chrishell also opened up about finding a partner of her own in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I feel like this is the perfect time. I’m ready to get back out there,” the real estate mogul told HL. “It’s been kind of a crazy past year. I’m ready to shed all of that stuff and just get back out there.”

Chrishell was married to Hartley in 2017 before the pair split in December 2019. She then had a brief, yet hot and heavy romance with Dancing With The Stars pro Keo Motsepe before breaking up in February 2021. Now, as she films season 4 of Selling Sunset, Chrishell admitted she’s ready to have some fun, especially with her new house and big pool!

“The show will definitely follow me through that whole journey of my own home buying process, the ups and the downs,” she explained. “Of course, the houses are bigger and more beautiful than ever. The drama, unfortunately for me, but good for the viewer, is definitely going to be there, too!” Fans are fully invested in the on-again, off-again feud between Chrishell and her co-star Christine Quinn, which started on-camera but has progressed to story post-season.

“It’s been a journey,” Chrishell commented on the issues between the two Oppenheim Group agents. “We are so grateful to be in the position that we’re in, and our business is booming. So I think the goal would just be to get to a place where we can just support each other and you know, not be best friends or braid each other’s hair, but just hopefully be coworkers that can coexist.”

In addition to working the booming real estate market, Chrishell is on a mission to bring joy to people’s lives with IHOP! The Pancake house launched Pancake Support, a Twitter resource solely focused on coming together over the comfort and warmth of pancake. To celebrate the new campaign, and the reopening of restaurants across the country, guests who could use a pancake are able to Tweet at @IHOP for Pancake Support with the hashtag #INeedPancakeSupport with stories from quarantine misadventures, work from home fails, funny mishaps or reasons why you just might need a pancake, in exchange for some free fluffy IHOP pancakes and other types of pancake giveaways, like a shoutout from Chrishell, herself!

“It’s such a fun campaign! Who hasn’t been at a point in their life where something went wrong, and you could use a little Pancake Support?!” she gushed. “I feel like we can all bond over our love of the fact that pancakes just make everything better!” For more information, follow @IHOP on Twitter and Instagram.