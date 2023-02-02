Chrishell Stause Admits Sharing G Flip Love Story Was ‘Nerve Wracking’ After ‘Judgments’ (Exclusive)

While fans are looking forward to seeing Chrishell Stause’s relationship with non-binary rocker G Flip blossom on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset, the smiley star opened up about finding balance in what she plans to share about her romance going forward. Recall, when rumors stirred the two were an item, haters reacted brutally on social media, filling the star’s Instagram comments with LGBTQ+ profanities and more. After deciding to be very purposeful with how much she would share about their relationship, in order to protect it, Chrishell admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL, “It’s something that we’re both really proud of, and we love each other so much, and so at the end of the day, if someone’s love for someone upsets you, then that’s a sad thing.”

“People were already making their judgments and coming up with crazy, different conclusions. It’s one of those things where the actual story is not as salacious as people think!” She explained to HollywoodLife while backstage at the The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, “It’s a beautiful story. So, it was one of those things where it’s something we’re really proud of and just feeling comfortable in and feeling how strong we are as a couple, so allowing people to be let in a little bit.”

The Selling Sunset star admitted it was “nerve wracking” to do the Vogue interview, but she and G Flip felt “so comfortable.” “Of course, you’re going to get all types of reactions, and we knew that… that’s why we have been a little closed off in letting people in,” she sadly explained. “I’m very proud and I think it came out really well. I just love them so much.”

When it comes to the upcoming season 6 of Selling Sunset, the Oppenheim Group realtor said she’s giving “confidence” and “spice” this go around. “I’m really confident, which is important, because you’re gonna get thrown a lot of crazy things, you’ll see!” Chrishell teased. “There’s a few spicy moments… It’s really hard, you’ll see! They make it really hard to just always take the high road!” In the end, she promised it’s “going to be a good one!”

Chrishell spoke to HL exclusively at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Concert and Fashion Show, which took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center in NYC. The stunner rocked an equally-gorgeous Galia Lahav red gown and modeled the look as Sheryl Crow sang for the crowd. “We’re all here for the same cause, which is to raise awareness. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women,” she told HL. “Being a part of Selling Sunset, as much as people love the drama, we’re always striving to really empower women and the people who watch the show to be really empowered to be their own boss and this is part of that. Taking care of yourself!”