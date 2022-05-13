Chrishell Stause’s New Partner G Flip Says They ‘Definitely’ Wants Kids Together: ‘I Love Children’

Singer G Flip, 27, opened up about their future with partner Chrishell Stause, 40, saying that they want to have children together in an interview on May 13.

May 13, 2022 10:47PM EDT
It looks like the couple G Flip and Chrishell Stause are having some serious discussions about the next steps in their relationship. In May, the non binary Australian musician G Flip gave a personal interview about their desire to become a parent someday with their partner Chrishell. “I definitely see children in my future,” they told People.

The 27-year-old “About You” singer also had some interesting insights about progressive family dynamics. “I feel like it honestly like changes the world and it normalizes same-sex relationships,” they said. “Two people who have the same sex organs can still have children.”

As for their relationship with the Selling Sunset star, G Flip appears to be confident that the two are going strong and will eventually start a family together. “Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we’re very transparent about that. I’ve always loved kids and yeah, definitely one day that’ll be in the future,” they explained. “I’m very fortunate to have her in my life. We both feel like we’ll be in each other’s life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don’t find every day,” they added.

Chrishell and G Flip’s relationship was revealed after some steamy PDA photos of the two were captured in Los Angeles. In a video posted to her official Instagram account on May 10, the reality star addressed some concerns among fans.

“For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. Yes, there’s that part of you that’s what you’re attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don’t really care what the physical form is,” she said in the video.

“Everyone is different, but for them, they really feel like they are a mix, and they identify on both sides of male [and] female. So that’s one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix. I think it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly. I understand that it’s confusing, but I think it’s an act of love to understand that, if it’s not something that you know, of keeping that curiosity about life and evolving forward,” she elaborated.

