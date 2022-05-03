G Flip: 5 Things To Know About Singer Reportedly Spotted Holding Hands With Chrishell Stause

It looks like Chrishell Stause, 40, may have a new romantic partner in her life! The Selling Sunset star was reportedly spotted holding hands with G Flip, 27, after a recent concert in Denver, Colorado, in a pic posted by a Reddit user. The Australian singer, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, wore a red jacket, baggy pants, sneakers, and a hat in the snapshot while Chrishell wore a black leather cropped jacket, jeans, and black boots.

G Flip has been involved in music since they were nine.

The talented star, whose birth name is Georgia Claire Flipo, started playing drums when they were nine in Australia. They became a session drummer for various music acts, including the Melbourne band Empra, as well as a backup singer before they eventually wrote and recorded their own songs. They debuted their first single, “About You” in early 2018 and it Pitchfork named it “Best New Track” that same year. The music video was filmed on their iPhone and was featured on YouTube’s New Music Playlist.

Their follow up single, “Killing My Time,” was released in May 2018 after they played their first solo show at SXSW in Austin, TX.

Their debut album was released in 2019.

About Us was released in August 2019. It was promoted through an Australian tour and was nominated for several awards, including an ARIA Music Award and a J Award. The album received several great reviews, including one from AllMusic.

“Flipo finds ways to give About Us more personality whenever [their] tales of lust and heartache could become generic… [and] by the time the album closes with the happily ever after of ‘2 Million’, Flipo proves that in love and in [their] music, [they’re] never less than fully committed — and that’s what makes About Us a promising debut,” the review read.

They seemed to hint at their relationship with Chrishell in a tweet.

The tweet, which was posted on May 1, 2022, was in response to a fan that claimed Chrishell was “too pretty to be with a man.” The singer made it known they are in agreement with the fan with a simple yet powerful word. “Agreed,” their response read.

Agreed — G FLIP (@gflipmusic) May 1, 2022

Chrishell also referred to G Flip as her “date” in an Instagram story around the same time.

They’re a football fan.

G Flip has reportedly been an avid supporter of the Collingwood Football Club, which is based in Melbourne. They have also advocated for AFL Women, which is Australia’s national semiprofessional Australian rules football league for female players. They once performed at the 2021 NAB AFLW Grand Final.

They are passionate about suicide awareness.

G Flip shared an Instagram post about suicide awareness and it included a photo of them wearing a shirt that had “#ENDYOUTHSUICIDE” on the front of it as well as a caption that expressed the importance of suicide prevention.

“Listen up crew, suicide is the biggest killer of young Australians aged between 15 and 24. The best intervention when you find yourself feeling low and vulnerable is a support network so PLEASE check in with yourself, your peers, your mates and your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️ be a f*cking legend and CHECK IN ON PEOPLE ! Ask people how they really are ✨,” part of the caption read.