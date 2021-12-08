Chrishell Stause Debuts Dark Hair Makeover At PCAs — See Before & After Photos

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star traded in her usual blonde hairdo for dark brunette locks, which she debuted on the red carpet of the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Chrishell Stause, 40, is closing out 2021 with a gorgeous new look! The Selling Sunset star debuted newly-dyed brunette hair while strutting down the red carpet of the 2021 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on December 7. Chrishell, whose rocked long blonde hair for as long as we’ve known her, looked absolutely stunning as a brunette. Her look for the star-studded event also included a sexy red dress from Genny that had a plunging neckline and cutout.

Chrishell’s transformation was done by hairstylist Bradley Leake. Bradley’s rep told HollywoodLife that he did a sleek blowout using Infrared Blow Dryer from Boujee Beauty brand on Chrishell’s locks. He then prepped the damp hair with COLOR Wow Dream Coat to smooth and seal the cuticle, before using a 1.75 XL curling iron from Boujee Beauty to add soft waves through the end. He defined the perimeter with the Hidden Crown Hair Curl Bar and then changed Chrishell’s natural hair color with a L’Oreal dark brown root touchup spray. To complete the look, Bradley used COLOR Wow extra shine spray and root concealer powder to refine the hairline.

Chrishell shared a snapshot to Instagram of her rocking the new hairdo and red-hot dress on the carpet. “Needed a change!” she said about the transformation. Chrishell’s famous followers absolutely loved the new look. “Stunning!” said Rachel Lindsay, while Megan McCain commented, “I love it!” Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jeannie Mai, Jana Kramer, and Christine Chiu similarly gushed over Chrishell’s dark locks.

While on the red carpet, Chrishell told E! News that she’s “just having fun” with her new look. The reality star also dished on her new romance with Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim, 44. “I love him very much, and I feel like that’s why it doesn’t feel as scary,” she said. “Things don’t have to go perfect, because that love and respect will always be there. I don’t know what will happen, but that’s the scariness of being on a reality show. But he’s my best friend, and it will always be that no matter what.”

Chrishell confirmed her romance with Jason in 2021. The relationship was not explored in season 4 of Selling Sunset, which is streaming now on Netflix. However, a teaser for the fifth season coming out in 2022 shows that the romance will be a hot topic for their co-stars.

Before Jason, Chrishell dated Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Keo Motsepe, 31, for three months until February 2021. She was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, 44, from October 2017 until their split in November 2019. Their divorce was finalized this past February. Justin has since gottten married to actress Sofia Pernas.