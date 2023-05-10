Chrishell Stause & G Flip Married After 1 Year Of Dating: Sometimes Love Goes ‘Better’ Than ‘Planned’

Nothing says passionate romance like a wedding as your one-year anniversary celebration! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, 41, married her partner, G Flip, 28, in a secret ceremony one year after they confirmed their relationship, the duo told PEOPLE on May 10. Later, the 41-year-old took to Instagram to share a video montage of their romance with an adorable wedding photo at the end. “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Chrishell’s loved-up caption began.

Further in her caption, the real estate agent promoted G Flip’s latest song and professed how much she loves them. “‘Be Your Man’ is out now & linked in stories,” Chrishell continued. “If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip #BeYourMan.” G, who is non-binary, first teased the song in Mar. when the pair celebrated their “official” one-year anniversary as a couple.

In the adorable wedding photo, the Netflix starlet rocked a silky white wedding dress, while the “Be Your Man” hitmaker rocked a black suit. As they kissed for the camera, Chrishell leaned in for a big kiss and held up her bouquet of flowers in celebration of marrying the Australian singer. The wedding appeared to be an intimate ceremony as the venue was seemingly a small wedding chapel.

“They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them,” an insider told PEOPLE on Wednesday. After Chrishell shared the adorable video on Wednesday, many of her 3.6 million followers rushed to the comments to react to her surprise nuptials. One of the first of Chrishell’s Selling Sunset co-stars to react was Emma Hernan. “IM DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched!”, the blonde beauty quipped. “Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the [moon emoji] & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS.”

Further in the comments, Heather Rae El Moussa reacted by simply leaving three red heart emojis. Hayley Kiyoko‘s girlfriend, Becca Tilley, also sweetly reacted to G and Chrishell’s wedding news. “I’m just so happy for both of you!!! Love your love!”, she gushed, along with a series of red heart emojis.

Prior to marrying G Flip, the Kentucky native was married to This Is Us alum Justin Hartley, 46, from 2017 until their 2021 divorce. News of how Justin told his then-wife that he filed for divorce played out on Season 3 of the hit real estate reality series (watch here). He has since moved on and married actress Sofia Pernas, 33, in 2021.

