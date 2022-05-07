Chrishell Stause & GF G Flip’s 1st Photos Since Confirming Romance: Couple Parties At The Abbey

Chrishell Stause wasted no time in letting her fans know she has a new love in her life! The Selling Sunset star, 40, was spotting out with girlfriend G Flip, 27, in West Hollywood on Friday (May 5). The couple were all over each other as they partied the night away at hotspot The Abbey in the tony neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Rocking a revealing black mesh top with a black bra underneath, Chrishell looked absolutely stunning. She topped off the fun, fresh look with a black-and-white patchwork leather miniskirt, strappy high heels and a luxury handbag. Her Australian singer love kept a more casual approach to her ensemble, sporting a white tank top and baggy maroon pants. She definitely made a statement by adding a trucker hat and high tops to the wardrobe.

The Hollywood outing comes after the pair held hands after a recent concert in Denver, Colorado, in a pic posted by a Reddit user. G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, wore a red jacket, baggy pants, sneakers, and a hat in the snapshot while Chrishell wore a black leather cropped jacket, jeans, and black boots.

While not much is known about this brand-new relationship, G Flip appeared to reference it in a recent tweet. The talented star, whose birth name is Georgia Claire Flipo, replied to a fan that claimed Chrishell was “too pretty to be with a man” on Twitter on May 1. G Flip responded simply, “Agreed.” In an Instagram Story shared around the same time, Chrishell also referred to G Flip as her “date.”

Chrishell and G Flip’s romance comes after the reality star broke it off with her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim back in December, after only five months of dating. As for fans claiming the couple only dated for a storyline on the Bravo show, Chrishell clapped back during a Watch What Happens Live in February. “Umm, well I mean then we would’ve done a way better job at making the press work and not spoil the breakup before the show came out,” Chrishell responded. “So no.”