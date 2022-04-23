Ben Affleck Denies Being On Dating App After ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Claims They Matched

Ben Affleck has not been on any dating apps recently, despite what a certain reality star might want you to think! The actor has denied being on the private dating app Raya via his rep after Selling Sunset‘s Emma Hernan claimed she previously matched with Ben on the platform. “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” a rep for Ben told PEOPLE on Friday.

During season 5 of the hit Netflix real estate reality show, Emma made the claim to her co-star Chrishell Stause while discussing the high-profile dating app. “Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl …” Chrishell trailed off, referencing

“He may or may not have been texting me,” Emma then chimed in. “He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times. I didn’t go.”

“You could’ve foiled Bennifer! He was on the hunt,” Chrishell joked, referencing Ben’s revitalized romance with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez. “Right? It was right before that,” Emma replied. “So, maybe that wouldn’t have happened. We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line.”

Ben has joked around in the past about being on Raya while he was asking the app to help him in contributing to a good cause. “HA, you got me. I’m dating,” the Tender Bar actor wrote on Instagram in 2019.

He is, however, no longer in the dating ring, as he recently proposed to his love Jennifer — for the second time around!

As they prepare for their upcoming wedding, “Bennifer,” as they’re called, have also been searching for the perfect home together. This week, they also brought Ben’s 10-year-old son Samuel along for the hunt and J.Lo was photographed holding his hand! For the outing, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer wore what appeared to be a navy-and-green-colored flannel dress while Ben wore a dark-colored sweater and khakis. Samuel held Jennifer’s hand as the trio stepped out on the balcony of a potential home, seeing how they like the view.