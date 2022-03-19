Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reunite At Son Samuel’s School As J.Lo Romance Heats Up

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner continue to have a successful co-parenting relationship, showing up for their kids after school in Santa Monica.

Ben Affleck is ever the doting dad! The Tender Bar star was photographed picking up son Samuel, 10, from school on Friday in Santa Monica, California, wearing a plaid button down shirt over a t-shirt and pairing the look with blue jeans. Sam sported blue jeans like his dad, also wearing a white shirt and a cowl neck scarf.

Samuel is one of the kids Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49. The pair also have two daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. Ben seems like he has a great co-parenting relationship with the 13 Going On 30 star, as she also arrived to the kids’ school as the ever-attentive mom.

The 49-year-old mom was photographed arriving to the location in a casual-cool look of a brown shacket over a light blue button down shirt, pairing the look with fitted blue jeans. The Elektra star accessorized her look with dark sunglasses and brown loafers and kept her signature chestnut brown hair straight.

The co-parenting situation between Ben and Jen seems to be better than ever. It’s a great thing, considering how both parties have moved on with their lives romantically. While Jen is dating businessman John Miller, Ben’s headline-making romance with Jennifer Lopez 52, continues to heat up.

In a Wall Street Journal profile published on Dec. 1, Ben said of the reconciliation with his past love, “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me. And it is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire.”

He continued, “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that,” he shared. “I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”