Ben Affleck & Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Reunite At Kids’ School After His Lakers Date With J.Lo — Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
Santa Monica, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner meet up to attend a parent meeting at their kid's school in Santa Monica.
Actress Jennifer Garner meets up with Violet's driving instructor and has a chat as her eldest daughter gets ready for a Sunday driving lesson.
Ben Affleck straps on his helmet and goes for a cruise on his motorcycle as son Samuel rides by his side.
Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner got together for a meeting at their children’s school on Thursday, proudly co-parenting for their family.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are all-star co-parents! The 49-year-old Gone Girl actor and his 49-year-old ex-wife were spotted attending a meeting at their children’s school in Santa Monica, California on Thursday, keeping things casual and going their separate ways after the meeting. The former couple didn’t seem super talkative, but kept things civil, taking care of necessary business for their children.

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck attend a meeting at their kids’ school (Backgrid).

The exes both wore casual chic clothes for the meeting, with Jen sporting a cream-colored cable knit cardigan over a blue button down shirt and relaxed fit jeans while Ben opted for a deep navy-colored pea coat over a black shirt, wearing dark-washed jeans and brown boots.

Ben and Jennifer share three children together: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. They tied the knot in 2005 and ended up calling it quits in June 2015, officially divorcing in October 2018.

The photos of the former spouses come after Ben hit up a Los Angeles Lakers game on Dec. 7 with his current flame, Jennifer Lopez, 52. The couple (who originally dated in the early aughts) were spotted sitting courtside at the game, all smiles and holding hands. For that outing, Ben sported a similar dark-jacket-and-jeans outfit while J.Lo opted for a denim-on-demin look paired with black booties.

In a Wall Street Journal profile published on Dec. 1, Ben said of the reconciliation with his past love, “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me. And it is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire.”

He continued, “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that,” he shared. “I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”