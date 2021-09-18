See Pics

Ben Affleck Enjoys An Ice Cream Date With Daughters Violet, 15, & Seraphina, 12, After NYC Trip With J.Lo

Ben Affleck & Violet
Vasquez-Max Lopes-glauco / BACKGRID
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel AffleckBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted together with their kids attending church services in Pacific Palisades
Ben Affleck gets ice cream with his girls at Caffe Luxxe.
Ben Affleck's daughter Violet drives the family home after going out to lunch together after school in Brentwood.
Ben Affleck kisses his oldest daughter Violet after her first drive to dinner at Pizzana restaurant in Brentwood.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Ben Affleck took his two daughters for a sweet treat! The actor enjoyed his ice cream in a cone while Seraphina and Violet opted for cups.

Ben Affleck is the best dad ever! The 49-year-old was spotted in the Brentwood area with his girls Violet Affleck, 15, and Seraphina Affleck, 12, enjoying ice cream in a waffle cone on Friday, Sept. 17. Violet and Seraphina also enjoyed a cool treat, opting to keep theirs in easy (and less messy) cups. Ben looked low key and relaxed as he sported a face mask and aviator sunglasses, along with his favorite blue-and-red plaid shirt.

The flannel button down has been sported by the Oscar winner numerous times over the years, and has even inserted itself into the “Bennifer” zeitgeist: Ben’s girlfriend (and notably, former fiancée) Jennifer Lopez, 52, also showed some love for the shirt when she sported it on a private flight to Los Angeles. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the oversized item on the “Dear Ben” singer, which she threw over a crop top and white sweatpants, as she descended down the plane’s staircase on June 11 with her kids Max and Emme, 13, in tow.

Ben Affleck, Violet, Seraphina
Ben Affleck takes his daughters Violet and Seraphina for ice cream. (Vasquez-Max Lopes-glauco / BACKGRID)

For his family outing, Ben threw the fall-ready item on with a pair of black jeans and white-and-cream colored sneakers. Violet and Seraphina were also casually dressed, with the 15-year-old — who is the spitting image of her mom Jennifer Garner, 49 — rocking a magenta colored dress and camel leather wedges. Seraphina showed her style with a pair of bright green Crocs, ribbed sweatpants from Alo Yoga, and a black sweatshirt bearing a “W.”

Ben Affleck straps on his helmet and goes for a cruise on his motorcycle as son Samuel rides by his side.
Ben Affleck straps on his helmet and goes for a cruise on his motorcycle as son Samuel rides by his side.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2020

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez wearing Ben Affleck's shirt. (MEGA)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ben’s hangout with Violet and Seraphina comes after his back-to-back trips with J.Lo, which included their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival! Jennifer stunned in a white gown as she supported Ben at the premiere of his film, The Last Duel, where they packed on the PDA. Ben and Jen, who were engaged from 2002-2004, looked so in love as they kissed for the cameras and screaming fans, keeping up the PDA as they toured around Venice, Italy in the following days.

Hot off their Euro trip, the two touched down in NYC where they also appeared at the Met Gala together. Jennifer totally embodied the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme was she sported classic American designer Ralph Lauren, who designed a custom western inspired look for her (complete with a hat). Nodding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple exchanged a masked kiss on the red carpet before heading into the glamorous soirée.

The day after, Ben also accompanied Jen to her home borough of The Bronx were she showed her support for a local Latina bookstore under her new philanthrophic venture Limitless Labs. Ben and Jen glowed as they happily greeted fans outside. At one point, the Pearl Harbor actor stepped out for a solo smoke inside where he shared a laugh with a Bachelorette party, noting that his “girl” was inside.