Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Glow As They Greet Fans In The Bronx After Whirlwind Venice Trip

J.Lo and Ben Affleck were all-smiles as they stepped out in her hometown of the Bronx, NYC! The couple twinned in coordinated neutral outfits as they said hello to fans.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, were simply glowing as they stepped out in New York City! The reunited couple were spotted in her home borough of the Bronx on Sunday, Sept. 12, where they greeted adoring fans and photographers outside of local restaurant The Lit Bar after lunch. Ben and J.Lo were all-smiles as they waved to the crowd while holding hands. One of her most iconic songs, “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” could also be heard blasting in the background.

Ben showed off his stepped up style game — likely thanks to fashion queen J.Lo — with an oatmeal colored peacoat over a black pant and shirt. He tied the look together with a neutral toned shoe, also tying into her brown and beige houndstooth blazer. The “Dear Ben” singer rocked a black bow blouse underneath, along with a champagne colored pair of sunglasses featuring an ombré lens. As always, the JLo Beauty founders’ glam was impeccable with a chic high ponytail and dewy, bronzed skin.

At one point during the meal, Ben was spotted stepping out for a quick smoke break outside while scrolling through his phone per video obtained by TMZ. The Boston native appeared to be trying to stay incognito with a pair of black sunglasses, however, fans and paparazzi were already outside waiting for their exit.

The pair touched down in the Big Apple following their glam trip to the Venice Film Festival in Italy where Ben premiered his new film The Last Duel. Bennifer also used the opportunity to make their long-awaited red carpet debut since getting back together last spring, delighting fans with a PDA-filled appearance! The pair looked over-the-moon as they held hands on the carpet, sharing an intimate giggle while posing for the eager photographers.

The Sept. 10 premiere date also held some significance for Ben and J.Lo: 18 years ago, they called off their 2003 nuptials citing intense media attention. While they reconciled after a brief split, the formerly engaged pair sadly broke up for good in Jan. 2004 — until, of course, their unexpected 2021 reunion. Jennifer chose to wear a white Georges Hobeika gown for the premiere to symbolize a “rebirth” of their romance, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.