Jennifer Lopez, 51, Breaks Down Her Four Step Skincare Routine To Get Her Signature ‘Glow’ — Watch

Jennifer Lopez turns 52 on July 24, and the superstar is looking fresher than ever! In a new video, J.Lo broke down her exact skincare routine.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, swears by her own beauty line J.Lo Beauty — and it has her absolutely glowing! The “Dear Ben” singer took to Instagram to break down her routine for fans, all while wearing her adorable pink-and-white stripe pajamas. “I am here and I’m going to take you through my morning routine,” she began in the lengthy post, shared on July 21. She then pointed out a tray of golden colored packages which were all items from her namesake skincare line which she launched in 2019.

“This is not staged, this is my actual bathroom and what it looks like every single day,” she explained, before moving on to step one: her “Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser,” which she says is designed to remove all the “dirt, excess oil and makeup.” While cleansing in the morning can be a controversial move for the YouTube skincare buffs, Jen says it’s a “very important” step for her to “set her skin for the day” — plus, it ensures she actually removed everything from the night or day prior.

A marbled shower could be seen behind Jennifer, along with white orchid flowers, presumably in her Bel-Air area home. “It gives me that extra clean feeling…I use this every day. I have it in my shower, my tub, everywhere,” she added, moving onto a serum for step two. Jennifer broke down her “J.Lo Glow” product, describing it as her “glow” in a bottle. “This took 21 iterations to get right,” she confessed. “It’s a beautiful serum that I put all over…this is like vitamins for your face,” she said to the camera, patting the clear product into her perfect skin (important note: “let it dry!” she added).

For her third step, J.Lo went onto a sunscreen. “You have to wear sunscreen!” the Wedding Planner actress urged fans. “I did from a very young age and that helped preserve my skin now,” she went on, showing off the “whipped texture” of her own SPF 30 version. “It soaks right in, you can wear it under your makeup…you’re going to have a beautiful glow with it. It doesn’t leave a white cast!” Jen excitedly added.

Finally, she took a internal capsule, called “That Inner Love Dietary Supplement” which has 12 essential vitamins and minerals to target signs of aging. “Beauty from the inside out is one of our mottos at J.Lo Beauty and that is spiritually, emotionally and metaphorically, but also really, really practically,” she added.

Of course, Jen looked absolutely stunning in her new video for “Cambia El Paso” as she danced around on the beach in a glitter bikini, daisy dukes and perfect makeup. Her skin was glowing in the Miami shot music video, which we’ll credit to both her beauty line and rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, 48.