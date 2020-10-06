Alicia Keys Swears By This Acne Clearing Cleanser & It’s Only $39

Wonder how celebrities never fail to have glowy, perfect skin? The secret is revealed with this incredible face wash that Alicia Keys loves & it’s super affordable!

Why is it that Hollywood’s finest almost always seems to have the most incredible skin?! While celebrities claim to be just “normal people” like the rest of us, we really have a hard time believing that they’re just “average” in the beauty category. Alicia Keys, for example, not only wows us all with her vocals, incredible piano-playing and hit songs, but she also has dreamy, beautifully-toned skin. Her secret? The Deep Clean Detox Cleanser from Osmosis, which is on sale for the shockingly low price of just $39 right now!

Get the Osmosis Beauty Detox Cleanser here for only $39!

Believe it or not, Alicia has struggled with acne during her life and searched high and low for a product that actually worked for her (just like many of us.) After finally finding results from the Detox Cleanser from Osmosis, it quickly became a part of Alicia’s skincare routine. This medically strong face wash removes dirt, oil, and even dead skin that is accumulated daily on the face while also enhancing complexion, and creating a smoother tone to the skin. The cleanser’s ingredients include citrus essential oils that attack breakouts and oiliness, while the special coconut surfactants clear out and detox the skin. Best of all, it’s priced at under $40 making it an absolute steal!

The key ingredients include grapefruit, lemongrass, and lemon oils which help to boost the skin’s brightness (hence Alicia’s constant glow) and reduce oiliness. The coconut surfactants take away any impurities or dullness and help to restore a dewy, fresh face after every wash. All you need is simply one pump of this cleanser applied to warm water, and shortly you’ll be sure to see noticeably brighter radiant skin.

It’s no wonder why Alicia swears by this face wash, and we’re confident that you’re going to love it too. Stop wasting money on trying out various expensive facial cleaners, and head down the path towards the glowy, perfect skin that you’ve been searching for with the Osmosis Beauty Detox Cleanser. Watch out Alicia, because your secret is out – and we want in!