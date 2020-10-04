Say Goodbye To Acne With These Best-Selling Preventative Products All Around $15

Want to get rid of annoying, stubborn breakout acne? Get the clear skin solutions you’re looking for with these best-selling, acne fighting products that are sure to give you the skin of your dreams.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Say goodbye to annoying acne or stubborn skin imperfections, and say hello to your dream skin! We’ve rounded up seven life-changing products, all for about $15, to help you defeat and prevent future acne once and for all. Why pay an astronomical price for any skin care product when you potentially only could pay approximately $15 for something that truly could work for you? We see it all the time: people paying far too much for skin care products that promise “results”, when in reality, the solution could actually be much more affordable.

Almost all of us have experienced acne, and many of us still do to this day. There’s no time limit on skin imperfections- even pimples or breakouts can come later in life for some people, beyond just puberty. For many, acne is caused simply by stress or anxiety at a given moment, but for others it is a deeply rooted issue. Unfortunately, some of us out there suffer from skin nightmares due to internal hormone unbalances, abnormal estrogen levels or even certain medications. Acne can sometimes feel like it never will leave us alone, and that it’ll even be a life-long factor for those poor souls with skin issues.

Whether you’ve tried countless dermatologist appointments, or different home remedies and more, it’s easy to feel hopelessly defeated by acne. We can’t count the amount of times we’ve whipped together various DIY masks made with honey, essential oils and pretty much every natural ingredient to prevent a breakout, or even resorting to toothpaste to try and spot treat a zit overnight. Or what’s worse, many of us have spent a pretty penny on a high-end, expensive skin care product that promises skin-clearing results, only for it to disappoint. It’s so frustrating!

But, we have confidence that these products we’ve found may finally give you hope. From miracle patches that make pimples seem to vanish overnight, to blackhead removers and more, these seven amazing products all are Amazon best sellers, and have worked for countless acne sufferers all over. Best of all, they’re all priced around just $15 so you won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Shop these incredible preventative acne solutions below, and find out which one could help you get the clear skin you’ve always wanted- and deserve!

1. COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch

OK, these are seriously life-changing. We can attest to the fact that these COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patches get rid of random pop up zits without fail! If you have a big presentation or date coming up, and a pesky pimple decides to just appear on your forehead in the worst timing possible, these pimple patches are a must-have. Simply stick one of these patches (which come in various sizes) on the unwanted zit, leave it on for as long as you wish (even overnight), and the redness and irritation simply vanishes. Trust us! We use these daily, and swear by them. $7, amazon.com

2. Mighty Patch Original – Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Spot Treatment

The original and award-winning acne patch, this Mighty Patch spot treatment won’t let you down. It is proven to flatten a pimple in just 6 hours, thanks to its medical-grade hydrocolloid ingredient (which is also vegan and cruelty-free.) The ultra-comfortable thin patch seamlessly lays flat to your skin, allowing you to keep it on overnight as you sleep, or even during the day. Each box comes with at least 36 medium-size dots, for an unbeatable price! $13, amazon.com

3. Differin Gel Acne Treatment

Nip a breakout in the bud with this incredible gel acne treatment by Differin. This gel solution tackles a breakout BEFORE it even starts, deep beneath the skin at the pores. Differin is unique from other brands in that its ingredients normalize skin cell turnover, and target the real cause of acne: inflammation and clogged pores. Oil-free and water-based, this gel has proven up to 87% reduced acne breakouts and scars in customers. See for yourself! $16, amazon.com

4. Avarelle Acne Absorbing Cover Patch

Coming at ya again with another spot treatment patch! But, this absorbing cover patch by Avarelle is different in that it’s made with all of the essential oils. Tea tree and calendula oils make this patch suck all the gunk (yuck!) out of an annoying pimple in no time at all. Plus, these patches come in a cute on-the-go pouch, so keep one in your handbag in case of a zit emergency! $9, amazon.com

5. BESTOPE Blackhead Remover & Pimple Extractor Kit

There is nothing- and we mean NOTHING- worse than a blackhead. Luckily, thanks to the Bestope blackhead removal kit, you can kiss those bad boys goodbye! This ‘tool’ kit helps to remove blackheads and blemishes with its various tools and includes a diagram to let you know how to use each properly. Clean out nasty blackheads as soon as they arrive with ease! $9, amazon.com

6. Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch

Just when you thought you’ve seen a variety of zit patches, we’re bringing you another one. The acne and pimple healing patch from Rael stands out in that it’s totally invisible! Feel confident for a day out in the sun while simultaneously getting rid of a stubborn pimple by wearing these clear, totally camouflage acne patches. Available in a variety of sizes. $16, amazon.com

7. Bioré 17545 Original, Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

Closing it all out, we bring you the original Biore 17545 pore strip. Typically worn on the nose, these life-saving strips literally suck out blackheads like magic. After just ten minutes, peel back the strip from your nose to reveal the instant results. No blackheads here! Get the deepest clean with these incredible strips. $6, amazon.com