Jennifer Lopez Stuns In White Crop Top Amid House Hunt With Ben Affleck — New Photo

Beating the heat: Jennifer Lopez rocked a crop top while touring a construction site in Los Angeles amid house hunting with BF Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez braved the summer heat to continue her house hunt in Los Angeles this weekend. The singer, 51, rocked a white tie-front crop top and black leggings during her latest excursion to a construction site in the affluent neighborhood of Bel Air on Saturday, July 17. She finished the look with a top bun, black sunglasses, and some white sneakers for optimal comfort.

While boyfriend Ben Affleck had been on hand during the house hunting process during the last few weeks, the actor, 48, did not appear to join J.Lo during this particular outing. During the same weekend, however, the duo were spotted house hunting around the coastal city of Santa Monica with J.Lo’s two children Max and Emme, both 13, in tow. Prior to that outing, the couple also checked out a mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood.

It’s unclear if the couple plan to move in together, but both J.Lo and Ben already have their own residences in the Los Angeles area. Among the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s many residences is a mansion in Bel Air, while Ben resides in the Brentwood area.

In any case, Bennifer appears to be growing strong. The couple, who initially announced their split in 2004 after two years of dating and even an engagement, rekindled their romance in May after J.Lo’s breakup from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. It appears to be fairly serious, as their children have met one another. Both Ben and his son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, joined J.Lo and her twins for a day at Universal Studios Hollywood prior to the July 4 weekend.

After the theme park fun, Ben and J.Lo enjoyed a July 4 weekend trip to the Hamptons in New York with her twins Max and Emme. The couple enjoyed a romantic stroll along the seaside community and, a few days later, were spotted at a local bookstore with Emme. While Bennifer has been enjoying their reunion, a source previously told HollywoodLife that the two are in no particular rush to get engaged again.

“Their relationship is wonderful right now, so they are making the best of it and not allowing any unnecessary drama to creep in,” the source told HL. “Right now they are just happy that they are able to invest another honeymoon phase to their relationship and they want to see where their feelings take them.”